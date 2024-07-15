‘Living with animals...’: Natalie Portman Reflects On What She Would Have Been If Not An Actress

We all have seen Natalie Portman play a variety of roles on screen. But the Star Wars actress has opened up about a side that we did not know about. She recently stated that she wanted to be a zoologist.

During the conversation, Portman maintained that if her stars had not shined in the Hollywood film industry, being around animals would have been her second option.

From the time she made her screen debut, Natalie Portman has been the one actress loved by filmmakers and followers. The actress has portrayed several characters in movies that range across different genres.

However, the Thor star already had a backup plan if she had not been a part of the stardom.

Recently, while talking to Entertainment Tonight, Portman stated that she would have followed her favorite primatologist Dame Jane Goodall. "I think I'd be like Jane Goodall, living with animals in the wild!" the Closer actress stated. The actress was interviewed at the premiere of her latest project, the Apple TV+ series, Lady in the Lake.

In the past, the Black Swan actress has also spoken to The Hollywood Reporter about how she chooses the vegan lifestyle. Speaking with the portal, the Brothers actress maintained that she has not used any item that comes from animals, which includes leather, fur, or any of such products.

Natalie Portman has been following this habit for over 20 years. As per reports, the V For Vendetta actress has been a vegetarian since she was a kid, of age nine. However, when she read the book named Eating Animals, by Jonathan Safran Foer, Portman soon went on to choose veganism in the year 2011.

About Natalie Portman’s Lady in the Lake

Natalie Portman will be soon seen in a highly anticipated thriller series, by Apple TV +, Lady in the Lake. The series’ atmosphere is set in the 1960s era and will have seven episodes.

The first two episodes will air together, with the remaining ones coming out in a weekly schedule.

The series talks about the life of a housewife named Maddie Schwartz, portrayed by Portman. In the buildup of the show, Maddie Schwartz chases her dream of being an investigative journalist. However, she soon becomes obsessed with a murder case that involves a young girl in Baltimore.

The series will also have Mikey Madison, Brett Gelman, Josiah Cross, and more in its cast.

Watch Lady in the Lake on Apple TV+, which premiers on July 19, 2024.

