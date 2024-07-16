‘Honored To Be Part Of It’: Natalie Portman Excitedly Reflects on Her Role In Bluey Series

Natalie Portman spoke about her guest role in the animated show, Bluey, in her recent interview. The actress elaborated on how special it was to be featured on the show.

The actress, who has an unconventional career trajectory, does not disappoint when it comes to her role in the animated series. Read ahead to know what the acclaimed actress had to say about her appearance in the Critics-choice nominated show.

Natalie Portman speaks about her cameo role in Bluey

It appears that there are no roles that are big or small for the Academy Award-winning actress. During Portman's appearance on the Today show, she spoke about her role in Bluey.

Hoda Kotb, the host of the aforementioned show expressed that she was “surprised” to see the voiceover performance while reflecting on Portman’s impressive list of acting performances. Portman while laughing said, “It’s the most important one.” She further revealed that she was the narrator of a nature documentary that they were watching.

The actress narrates a television documentary about Whales that Bluey and Bingo watch in their living room. The episode is titled Whale Watching. While speaking with host Hoda Kotb, the black Swan actress stated that it is a very important show for her family.

She added, “I was really, really honored to get to be part of it." Portman said that it was a pure joy. She added that the series was something that we needed. The show is created by Joe Brumm and it debuted in 2018. Its premise is set around the everyday life of Blue Heeler pup Bluey and her family.

Natalie Portman reveals what she would have been if not an actress

Recently, while conversing with Entertainment Tonight, the Thor star stated that would have followed in the footsteps of her favorite primatologist Dame Jane Goodall when it comes to her professional front. Portman said that she’d like to be like Goodall, living with animals in the wild.

Her love for animals is very apparent as she has previously revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she has adopted a vegan lifestyle. Portman also stated that she does not use any items that came from the animals like leather, fur, or any such products.

