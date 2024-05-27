National Memorial Day Concert 2024: Where To Watch, Host, Performers And More To Know

Memorial Day is a national holiday in the United States in remembrance of military personnel who lost their lives while serving their country. This is not merely a long weekend; the day has a history of its own. Memorial Day is observed on May 27 this year because it comes on the final Monday of May.

National Memorial Day Concert 2024: Where to watch, host, and performers

The National Memorial Day Concert, which PBS broadcasts from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., is another holiday weekend institution that is returning for its 35th year. Celebrity musical performances, the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Jack Everly, and other military performing groups are combined with stories from veterans to create this annual homage to active duty members and their families.

PBS will broadcast the National Memorial Day Concert on Sunday, May 26, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET. If you have access to broadcast television, you can locate your local PBS station by using the PBS website or looking through your local listings. There are other possibilities if you would rather watch on a smart TV or online.

The PBS system will be aired live on both PBS' website and YouTube in addition to the National Memorial Day Concert. You can watch the event on live-streaming websites like as Sling, Philo, FuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV if you have accounts on those platforms.

What will the broadcast feature?

Actress Patina Miller from Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Broadway and TV star Ruthie Ann Miles, former Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox, and future Wicked movie star Cynthia Erivo are among those performing during the television program. There will also be appearances by celebrities including Jena Malone, BD Wong, and Bryan Cranston.

Award-winning musicians pay tribute to U.S. military choirs and ensembles, and celebrities share personal tales from the history of U.S. military wars during the show. Speaking at the concert will be the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman and the Joint Chiefs of Staff about the importance of military service and the difficulties faced by veterans and their families.

