Memorial Day 2024: Date, History, Significance And Meaning Explored

Memorial Day is a national holiday in the USA that is observed to remember military servicemen who died while serving the country. The day has its own past and it is not just a long weekend. This article looks at what Memorial Day means and some of its customs.

History of Memorial Day

Since Memorial Day falls on the last Monday of May, it will be celebrated on May 27 this year. The holiday’s date shifts slightly each year to progressively move one day back from 2027 when it starts afresh.

The roots of Memorial Day go back to May 30, 1868. General John A. Logan, who was a Union Army general during the Civil War, instituted it as Decoration Day. He urged Americans to observe a day for beautifying graves of all dead soldiers of the Union with flowers. In Arlington National Cemetery, General James Garfield gave a speech on that first Decoration Day with 5,000 persons putting flowers on soldier’s graves.

Subsequently, it grew into an occasion for honoring all U.S. servicemen lost in various wars. It was officially called Memorial Day by Congress in 1971 and its remembrance set for the last Monday in May.

How Memorial Day is commemorated

Memorial Day brings about numerous commemorations. People often visit cemeteries and memorials to honor fallen soldiers by placing wreaths on their tombs, among other gestures. As a result, volunteers at national cemeteries adorn gravestones belonging to service members with American flags, creating a beautiful sea of red, white, and blue.

Until noon flags fly at half-staff as per tradition; this is a way of commemorating death cases amongst others whose lives were lost honorably while serving their nation. Across America there are numerous events which include ceremonies and parades; they serve as tribute to those who have gone through hardships during military operations.

Relation between Memorial Day and summer celebrations

In spite of being a solemn day, Memorial Day is also the unofficial start of summer. Thus, families and friends have three days to get together, enjoy the heat and recognize that summer is just around the corner.

Out-of-doors activities and programs are common during Memorial Day weekend. It is observed that many people travel out of town to be with their loved ones while airports experience an increased number of passengers. Since this time you are planning to go by air, make sure you have checked in earlier as possible due to airport traffic jams.

Distinguishing Memorial Day from other military holidays

Memorial Day sometimes gets confused with Veterans Day or armed services day since they are all about U.S. military service. However, each one has a different purpose: there are quite a few holidays that serve as remembrances for separate events.

In November people honor all veterans on Veterans’ Day while May’s first Saturday acknowledges serving officers under Armed Forces’ banner; whereas, Memorial Day honors those who died in service for their country.

As the citizens commemorate Memorial Day, it is important to keep in mind its true meaning. During this period, the people recollect the valor and sacrifice made by those who were willing to give up their lives so that others could live freely.

