Ncuti Gatwa Birthday Special Throwback: When Doctor Who Star Explained Why His Casting Made 'Perfect Sense' Amid Criticism

Ncuti Gatwa has always been vocal about his unhinged opinions and the things he had to say. What can be a better occasion to look back at that than his birthday? The actor whose casting as Doctor Who sparked major controversy when it was announced, had stated the reason behind the decision for him to feature in the iconic series.

The casting announcement was rolled out in 2022, and it quickly went viral because many people shared their opinions on this casting choice. While conversing with Variety, back in April this year, Gatwa shared about the backlash he garnered for taking over the iconic role. He said, “Do you know what? It makes perfect sense to me.”

He added, “I feel like anyone that has a problem with someone who’s not a straight white man playing this character, you’re not really, truly a fan of the show. You’ve not been watching! Because the show is about regeneration, and the Doctor is an alien — why would they only choose to be this sort of person?”

He recalled filming his scene during the Christmas special in 2023 with the veteran performer and the series alum, David Tennant. Gatwa expressed to the outlet that he was the reason why he decided to pursue acting and that working alongside him, felt like a “full circle” moment to him.

The Sex Education actor shared that along with that, you are not donning any pants. He stated that a lot went in on that day. Doctor Who season 14, starring Gatva was released on May 14, 2024, on Disney+.

Apart from starring in this acclaimed series, the actor has also appeared in Barbie and Horrible Histories- The Movie Rotten Roman and many more.

He gained immense global fame for his role in the Sex Education series, which can be streamed on Netflix. The series also satiated Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Copnnor Swindles, Amiee Lou Wood, Mimi Keene, Simone Ashley, Rakhee Thakrar, Patricia Allison, Tanya Reynolds, Jemima Kirke, and many more.

