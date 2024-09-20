Netflix Geeked Week 2024: Stranger Things, Black Mirror 7 And All Major Updates EXPLORED

Netflix’s annual Geeked Week 2024 has once again brought exciting news for fans of its top shows, movies, and games. The week-long event, packed with trailers, sneak peeks, and casting updates, offers an in-depth look at what’s coming next on the platform. From the return of iconic shows like Stranger Things and Squid Game to the expansion of Netflix’s gaming universe, here’s a complete breakdown of all the major announcements.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Welcomes Miya Cech as Toph

One of the most exciting revelations from Geeked Week is the casting of Miya Cech as Toph Beifong in Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series. Production for the second season is in full swing, and fans are eager to see how Cech will bring the beloved earthbender to life.

Squid Game Season 2 Special Teaser and Poster

Fans got a chilling look at Squid Game Season 2 with a special teaser and poster. The highly anticipated season will premiere on December 26, 2024, featuring returning characters like Seong Gi-hun (Player 456) alongside new faces. The teaser hints at even more twisted and intense games awaiting the contestants.

Black Mirror Season 7 Cast Unveiled

Netflix dropped a cast announcement for Black Mirror Season 7, which is slated for release in 2025. This new season will feature stars like Awkwafina, Issa Rae, and Paul Giamatti. The series promises another round of unsettling and thought-provoking stories about the dark side of technology.

Advertisement

Wednesday Season 2 Behind-the-Scenes Look

Fans of Wednesday were treated to a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of Season 2. The core cast, including Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, and Hunter Doohan, will return to reprise their roles. Though no footage was shown, the preview assured fans that more supernatural thrills are coming in 2025.

One Piece Season 2 Set Tour

A behind-the-scenes video from One Piece Season 2 gave fans a glimpse of the cast and set, with Jeff Ward, who plays Buggy, providing a fun tour. The clip showcased costumes and props, building excitement for the continuation of the live-action adventure.

Heartstopper Season 3 Trailer

The heartwarming series Heartstopper is returning with Season 3, and Netflix released the official trailer featuring fan-favorite characters Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke). Jonathan Bailey is set to make a guest appearance. Fans can expect the season to debut on October 3, 2024.

Stranger Things Season 5 BTS Moments

Although no new footage was revealed, Netflix shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from the production of Stranger Things Season 5. As the final season approaches, set for release in 2025, the cast and crew offered a glimpse of the work behind the show’s last chapter.

Advertisement

Gaming Expansions: Monument Valley 3 and More

Netflix continues its venture into the gaming world with the announcement of Monument Valley 3, set to release exclusively on Netflix on December 10, 2024. Alongside it, popular games like Civilization VI and Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition will also join Netflix’s gaming platform, expanding the library for mobile gamers. The event also teased Squid Game: Unleashed, a 32-player mobile battle royale game.

Devil May Cry Animated Series Coming in 2025

Fans of the Devil May Cry video game series can look forward to an animated adaptation, arriving in April 2025. The teaser promises fast-paced action and an authentic take on the demon-slaying franchise.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Teaser

A teaser for Splinter Cell: Deathwatch dropped, featuring Sam Fisher, voiced by Liev Schreiber. This animated series adaptation of the popular stealth-action game is highly anticipated and will feature Sam on his deadliest mission yet.

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Announcement

Netflix also announced the return of Castlevania: Nocturne for its second season. Set to premiere in January 2025, the season will continue Richter Belmont’s battle against dark forces.

Advertisement

Geeked Week 2024 has once again delivered thrilling news for Netflix’s most beloved shows, exciting new series, and expanding gaming ventures. As the event draws to a close, fans can look forward to a live wrap-up event where even more updates may be revealed. With so much to anticipate in 2024 and beyond, Netflix continues to push boundaries and cater to its geekiest audiences. Keep your eyes peeled for more sneak peeks and announcements in the coming months.

ALSO READ: WWE Backstage Reaction On Vince McMahon’s Upcoming Netflix Docuseries