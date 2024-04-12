'Romantic Spark Is Just Not There': Brittany Cartwright Shares Intimate Details Of Relationship With Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor seemed to have lost their mojo in the Vanderpump realm before calling it quits.

During Tuesday's episode of The Valley, Jax, aged 44, and Brittany, aged 35, candidly discussed their lack of intimacy in the months leading to their separation.

“When Jax and I first met, it was awesome. We were having sex all the time, 24/7, and I mean, we didn’t miss a day,” Brittany said in a confessional interview. “And then, it has just changed dramatically. I’m talking twice in the past year.”

Jax and Brittany Navigate Parenthood and Relationship Dynamics Amidst Busy Schedules

With Brittany's mom lending a hand in caring for their 2-year-old son Cruz, the former SUR server hoped Jax would whisk her away for a romantic date night. "Where's my special evening that you were supposed to plan for me?" Brittany inquired.

Jax cited the opening of his new restaurant in Studio City as the reason for his delay in arranging the date night. "I didn't realize how much time this bar would consume," he explained. "I should've anticipated that. There's just a lot on my plate right now."

Brittany recognized that parenthood had altered their relationship dynamics. "We've put Cruz first for so long, and he always will come first, let's be honest, but..." she trailed off, hinting at the need for some attention to their relationship.

Jax Reflects on Marriage Struggles and Fading Intimacy with Brittany on Vanderpump Rules

Later in the episode, during a trip to the country fair with Danny Booko and Jesse Lally, Jax, now 44, found himself engaging in some candid conversation with Jesse, who shared that couples counseling with his wife Michelle hadn't been going well. This prompted Jax to open up about his own marital struggles.

"I feel like we need to schedule it..." Jax confessed about intimacy with Brittany, reminiscing about their previous frequency of intimacy. "I used to crave it multiple times a day, every day, but now it's like, did we even do it this month?"

Taking responsibility, Jax admitted that he was partly to blame for the decline in their sex life. “The romantic spark is just not there right now,” he said in a confessional. “I will take blame, yeah, I let that spark fizzle. It’s just not fair to either one of us. Especially, it’s not fair to my wife because she deserves to have a man be loving for her.”

Jax Addresses Marriage Challenges While Kristen Doute Boasts About Relationship Dynamics on Vanderpump Rules

Jax expressed his hope that they could address the issue together. “It has been a little bit of an issue because, you know, your sex life and your marriage kind of take a back seat when you have a child,” Jax said. “It’s a big deal and I don’t want it to become a bigger deal.”

Meanwhile, amidst the marital struggles of her friends, Kristen Doute couldn't help but feel a sense of superiority in her relationship with boyfriend Luke Broderick. “They are threatened by a really hot, giant penised 32-year-old,” Kristen, 41, told the cameras. “This is one of the perks of having a 32-year-old boyfriend: his libido.”

Since the end of filming, Jax and Brittany have gone their separate ways because Brittany felt unvalued in the marriage.

“I feel like I was being taken for granted and not appreciated for everything that I've been doing for the past nine years,” Brittany told PEOPLE, referring to the time she dated her costar prior to their June 2019 nuptials. “I'm taking care of my toddler, and I'm also taking care of another toddler named Jax Taylor, because I basically do everything for the household. I just want to feel appreciated and want to feel wanted by the person that I'm married to.”

Brittany Opens Up About Relationship Struggles with Jax on The Valley

Despite Brittany's suggestion of couples therapy, Jax declined, leaving the future of their relationship solely in his hands, according to Brittany.

“He just needs to calm down. He's got a lot of different things that he always puts on me. I'm always feeling the pressure of having to deal with things that are going on with him, and that can be really hard.”

Catch The Valley airing Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.