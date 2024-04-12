Why Is Brittany Cartwright And Jax Taylor Putting Son In Speech Therapy? The Valley Star Reveals

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are prioritizing their son's well-being.

During the latest episode of The Valley, Brittany, aged 35, and Jax, aged 44, arranged for their 2-year-old son, Cruz, to meet with a speech therapist named Dory. Concerned about Cruz's apparent speech regression, Brittany explained in a confessional that he had stopped talking altogether, prompting them to seek professional help through speech therapy to ensure he receives the support he needs.

Describing Cruz as a smart kid, Jax reassured Brittany, his wife of four years, saying, “I feel like I’ve been researching everything and I feel like I’m doing everything I’m supposed to be doing.”

Brittany expressed her hope that they were providing Cruz with all the necessary tools and support he needs.

During the session, Jax and Brittany observed as Cruz interacted with Miss Dory.

"He's making an effort," Brittany noted.

However, in a candid interview, Brittany admitted to feeling a bit anxious about her son's development.

“It can make you really, really sad sometimes because you just want your kid to be so perfect and whenever things go a little bit different than you planned it can be a lot of pressure for a mom,” she said. “I don’t ever want to see him struggle with anything.”

Jax Acknowledges Parenting Struggles and Reflects on Co-Parenting with Brittany After Separation

Jax confessed to often comparing Cruz's progress to that of other children, acknowledging that this habit goes against basic parenting principles. “I compare my child to other kids and that’s pretty much Parenting 101, you should not do that,” the Vanderpump Rules alum admitted.

Despite announcing their separation after the filming of The Valley, Jax and Brittany continue to prioritize co-parenting Cruz.

"We're doing a really good job going back and forth," Brittany recently told PEOPLE. "And I'll also take him to the house and play and we'll swim one day or have him play on his play set and we'll do different things."

Brittany and Jax Navigate Co-Parenting Arrangements After Split

Since the breakup, Brittany has been residing in different Airbnbs, but if the former model isn't home, she returns to the Los Angeles house she shared with Jax and Cruz. "Trust me, I told him he could stay in the Airbnb that I pay for," she replied. However, he is unwilling to leave the house. Thus, it's difficult. However, even when Taylor isn't home, I still return to the house."



Cruz and the Bravo actors celebrated Easter together in March. Later this month, at Sky Zone trampoline park, Cruz will turn three and have a dinosaur-themed birthday party.



It's going to be cute since Cruz adores that trampoline place, Brittany remarked. Since he is a dinosaur enthusiast, I want it to resemble a rainforest.

Cruz Cartwright: A Bundle of Energy with a Sweet Soul, Says Mom Brittany Cartwright

Cruz is now regarded as very athletic by the former SUR server. She remarked, "He likes to play on swing sets, climb, jump, and run." "He just exudes enthusiasm all the time. However, he has the sweetest soul. He obviously inherited it from me.



In the end, Cartwright describes Cruz as a perfect mixture of herself and Taylor, saying, "He's my baby."



Bravo broadcasts The Valley every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.