'Never Experienced Anything Like That': Eva Mendes Shares Thoughts On Working With Ryan Gosling For First Time

Eva Mendes takes a stroll down memory lane, reflecting on the days when the mesmerizing Ryan Gosling shared the screen with her, long before he became her partner in life's grand production.

Mendes, 50, appeared on the Today Show on Tuesday and spoke about meeting her now-husband, Ryan Gosling, 43, when they made their 2012 movie The Place Beyond the Pines.

The proud wifey had all things good to say about her Oscar-nominated husband, details of which are provided below.

‘Never Experienced Anything Like That’ — Eva Mendes on working with Ryan Gosling

“I've never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be — and that means making his co-stars as best as they can be,” Mendes said of working with Gosling in 2012.

She added, “Unfortunately — or fortunately — there's only one Ryan, so I pretty much stopped acting after that.”

For the unversed, Mendes and Ryan began dating after meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines. Mendes’ IMDb page credits her with just six acting roles since that movie, with only one film appearance, for 2014’s Lost River, which Gosling wrote and directed as his directorial debut.

Ryan and Eva have been deemed the sweethearts of Hollywood for the longest time now. The pair of them, known to keep their relationship private, are also parents to two daughters, Esmeralda Lee, 9, and Amanda Lee, 7.

Scroll down to know what Eva has to say about stepping away from acting to raise a family with Gosling.

Eva Mendes says stepping away from acting to start and raise a family with Ryan Gosling was a 'no-brainer'

“It was like a no-brainer. I’m so lucky, and I was like, if I could have this time with my children—and I still work, I just didn't act, because acting takes you on location. It takes you away,” Mendes told Today on Tuesday.

“It was almost like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, ‘Okay, he's going to work and I'm going to work. I'm just going to work here,” she added.

Gosling and Eva, and their sweet-as-honey relationship, became the talk of the town again recently after Mendes called her husband home to put their kids to sleep, just minutes after he wowed the crowd with an enchanting I’m Just Ken performance at the 96th Oscars.

“You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG. Now come home; we need to put the kids to bed,” she wrote on Instagram.

Upon being asked about the said post, Mendes told Today, “That's what it's about—you go, you do your job the best you can, and then you come home.”

