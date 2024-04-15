'I Love You': Ryan Gosling Gives Shoutout To Wife And Kids During SNL Appearance

Ryan Gosling took out some time during his Saturday Night Live gig to give Eva Mendes and their daughters a sweet shout-out. On April 13, the The Fall Guy actor returned to long-running comedy show for his third round as host, alongside musical guest Chris Stapleton.

After a night spent trying not to break character due to laughter during skits and full of surprise appearances from Emily Blunt and SNL alum Kate McKinnon to college basketball star Caitlin Clark, the doting dad capped off the night with a nod to his girls.

Ryan Gosling gives a shoutout to his wife and daughters

Taking to the stage along with the SNL crew to bid farewell to the audience, Ryan Gosling then declared, "Eva, Ezzy, Ama, I love you," seemingly revealing his nicknames for his daughters Esmeralda Amada, nine, and Amada Lee, seven.

And while Eva has in the past supported Ryan from behind-the-scenes, as she did for his epic performance at the Oscars, it does appear she stayed back in their California home while he was in New York.

Ahead of her love's SNL appearance, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself scrunching up her face, and wrote, "[Friday] mood when I realize I'm technically working this weekend."

The couple, who have never addressed whether they are married, met in 2011 while working on the set of crime thriller The Place Beyond the Pines, and have been together ever since.

Though the notoriously private couple has not made a public appearance together since promoting their 2012 film, Gosling doesn't shy away from publicly expressing his love for his family during his own public appearances.

Eva Mendes spoke on why she and Ryan Gosling do not appear in public together

Eva Mendes has opened up about the unique reason she and longtime partner Ryan Gosling don’t appear on red carpets together. The mom of two cherishes her privacy so much that she refuses to let the cameras see her and Gosling together.

After sharing an Instagram clip from the pair’s first film together, The Place Beyond The Pines during which they struck up a romance off-set in 2012, Mendes was asked why she doesn’t post more snaps with the actor.

“What a cool comment, thank you,” Mendes wrote in response to a fan wanting her to appear on the red carpet for Gosling’s Barbie film. “But we don’t do those things together.”

“Like these photos I’ve been posting, I’m only comfortable posting because it’s already out there,” she further added.

In a follow-up comment on the same post, Mendes added that she only appeared on the red carpet once with her beau.

“Oh wait -for those who may catch me in a ‘lie’ -we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film,” she noted.

When asked to clarify why she didn’t feel comfortable posting images of the pair together, she wrote, “By ‘not comfortable,’ I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I’m still dying to do another movie with him though."

Mendes seemingly confirmed that she and Gosling secretly tied the knot in an interview in 2022, when she referred to the actor as her “husband.”

While promoting the Ronald McDonald House charity on Today Australia in November 2022, Mendes star was asked about her time Down Under.

“I’m loving it here,” the mother of two said. “Everybody is amazing, everybody is welcoming us, it’s been so beautiful. My husband Ryan is here … and our children are here, we’re having the best time.”

