Taylor Swift Reacts To Ryan Gosling And Emily Blunts' Parody Of Her Hit Song On SNL; Deets Inside

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt recently performed a parody of Taylor Swift’s song All Too Well. The parody was a part of Gosling’s monologue where he mourned moving on from the role of Ken. The stars appeared on Saturday Night Live and switched the lyrics to the famous song making it a perfect Barbenheimer collaboration.

Taylor Swift later reacted to the cover amid her romantic Coachella weekend with boyfriend Travis Kelcee. Here’s what Taylor said about the hilarious cover.

Taylor Swift reacts to Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s performance

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt graced the stage in their recent SNL appearance. The actors sang their rendition of Taylor Swift's hit song All Too Well. The performance turned out to be a hilarious parody where the lyrics were replaced. Gosling performed the song as a part of his monologue for the new episode. Non other than the song's original singer Taylor reacted to the cover in a post on X. The singer joked saying she might sing this version of the song on her Eras Tour. "All Too Well (Ryan and Emily's Version) !!!" Taylor tweeted. "This monologue is EVERYTHING."



The parody was about how he is leaving the role of Ken behind to move on to other things like his upcoming movie The Fall Guy. He explained how leaving the role behind "feels like a breakup." He also noted that when you are processing a breakup there is "really only one thing that can help. The music of the great Taylor Swift!"

In the song, the Fall Guy star sang about his iconic outfit in Barbie. "I shredded Venice Beach it's true. My clothes were tight, but something about that spandex felt so right," he sang. "I left my rollerblades in that big pink house, but I still got that fur coat and I'll wear it right now." Gosling’s costar Emily Blunt who played Kitty in Oppenheimer then joined him on stage mid-performance. The two ended the incredible performance by singing, “Now it's time to wish Ken and Kitty, both of us farewell.”

Emily and Ryan are set to appear on the big screen with their action-packed film The Fall Guy. The movie will premiere worldwide on May 3, 2024.

Taylor Swift at Coachella with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still going strong. The couple was spotted at Coachella amongst many other celebrities. They were spotted dancing and having a good time at the festival. Pictures of the two kidding have also surfaced online. Kelce made fans swoon when he decided to lift Taylor in the air during Dom Dolla’s set.

Taylor was spotted wearing an all-black outfit and rocked a hat from the New Heights merch collection. New Heights is a podcast that Travis and his brother Jason Kelcee host on which they talk about all things related to their lives. It was a sweet gesture on the singer’s behalf to support the success of her partner by donning the hat. Instead of attending the festival for a second day, the duo was spotted at a sushi restaurant on a date.

