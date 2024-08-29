New Hellboy: The Crooked Man Movie Poster Brings Excitement; SEE The Details

This year might not feature an Avengers or DC Comics release, but fans of the genre still have reasons to smile. Hellboy: The Crooked Man is an exciting new project in progress. A recent poster shared on Total Film's Twitter offers a close-up of Jack Kesy as Hellboy, showcasing his famous gun and giving a major reveal of his trademark sidearm. The poster announces that the movie will arrive in UK cinemas on September 27, 2021. However, release dates for other countries remain unclear.

In the meantime, an ad for Hellboy: The Golden Army has resurfaced, describing it as the fourth installment in the Hellboy film series. This series includes two live-action movies starring Ron Perlman and one featuring David Harbour. The new film raises questions about whether these films are interconnected or if each one stands alone.

Brian Taylor has been entrusted with directing Hellboy: The Crooked Man. The cast includes Jefferson White, Adeline Rudolph, Joseph Marcell, Leah McNamara, Hannah Margetson, and Martin Bassindale.

Fans of the Hellboy comics have plenty to be excited about. According to Mike Mignola, the creator of Hellboy, The Crooked Man is the best film adaptation of his work. Mignola was thrilled to see that the adaptations were faithful to the original comics. He mentioned that many of his most memorable scenes from the comics, especially one set in a church, have been used in the film.

This scene, which could have been cut or altered, remained intact, reflecting a deep respect for the source material. This reverence might be what sets the movie apart from previous adaptations. Hellboy: The Crooked Man couldn't have come at a better time for comic book fans eager for a true retelling of the events.

