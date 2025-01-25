Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's Son Posts a Rare Photo For the First Time Since 2023; SEE Here

Connor Cruise, the son of Hollywood A-listers Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, recently surprised his social media followers. The 30-year-old was seen enjoying one of his favorite pastimes in a post he shared online.

Taking to Instagram, Connor Cruise shared a moment from his outing on Friday, January 24. In the picture, the son of the Eyes Wide Shut leads was seen playing golf.

Connor was seen wearing goggles and posing with a friend as he took the selfie, extending one arm to capture the moment. Both friends were dressed warmly, with Connor's friend flashing a peace sign with his fingers.

While the friend had a bright smile on his face, Connor sported an intriguing smirk. The two were posing in a crisp photo on a clean, expansive golf course surrounded by lush green grass. The post's location appeared to be Pelican Golf Club, which boasted a vast, beautiful blue sky with clear clouds in the background.

For those unaware, this post from Belleair, Florida, is the first photo Connor has shared since April 2023. Interestingly, the picture from 2023 also seems to have been taken at the same golf club.

Looking at his social media updates of the son of A Family Affair actress and Tom Cruise it totally seems as if he loves playing golf a lot. In his Instagram Stories, Connor Cruise had again shared a pleasing picture of a broad golf course’s turf with words that read, "No place like home."

The latest selfie that has been shared by Connor Cruise comes a week after his 30th birthday, which he celebrated on January 17, 2025.

