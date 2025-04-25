Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Morning Trends Day 1: Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's cult classic opens with neutral start

Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Morning Trends Day 1: Amar and Prem are back in theaters! Yes, Andaz Apna Apna has been re-released in cinemas today, April 25, 2025. It stars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in the lead along with Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor. The 1994 cult classic comedy has opened with a neutral start at the box office.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna has made its theatrical comeback after more than three decades. As per morning trends, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan starrer has opened with a neutral start at the box office today.

The 1994 iconic movie was expected to have a good opening based on pre-sales. Speaking of which, Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial sold around 5500 advance tickets in the top three national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. The final pre-sales of the 31-year-old movie were better than the new rival release, Ground Zero.

Andaz Apna Apna is expected to perform better in the coming days, considering its cult status and nostalgia factor attached to it. The makers released the new trailer on April 7, 2025. The 1994 release has been restored and remastered in 4K and Dolby 5.1 sound for the audience to relive the old magic.

Originally released on November 4, 1994, Andaz Apna Apna emerged as a flop at the box office. Produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha, the comedy movie earned 5.25 crore net as its lifetime business during its original run. It collected Rs 25 lakh on its opening day back then.

Despite its underwhelming run, Andaz Apna Apna gained a cult status over the years. Also featuring Mehmood, Deven Verma, and Jagdeep, it is cherished for its hilarious dialogues, slapstick comedy, iconic characters, and peppy soundtrack.

Andaz Apna Apna In Cinemas

Andaz Apna Apna is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

