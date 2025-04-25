Box Office: Pride and Prejudice surprises with USD 4.7 million gross in 20th anniversary re-release

While blockbuster headlines may be dominated by upcoming summer release predictions, Pride & Prejudice is quietly scripting a theatrical triumph of its own. The 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen’s timeless 1813 novel has returned to theaters for its 20th anniversary and is seeing an unexpected resurgence at the US box office, grossing USD 4.7 million in just six days.

Initially slated for a two-day re-release on Sunday, April 20, and Wednesday, April 23, the overwhelming demand prompted exhibitors to extend its run through the week in 1,393 theaters. That decision paid off handsomely: on Wednesday alone, the historical romance grossed USD 945,000, nearly doubling its Tuesday earnings with a staggering 97.7 percent jump. In a rare twist, Wednesday’s total even surpassed the film’s Friday opening and came close to its weekend tally, reflecting strong word of mouth.

With audiences only now discovering that Pride & Prejudice is back in cinemas, industry insiders are not ruling out an even stronger second weekend if an extension is granted. Although the re-release was scheduled to conclude Thursday night, its momentum may convince exhibitors to keep the film on screens a little longer.

Directed by Joe Wright in his feature debut, Pride & Prejudice stars Keira Knightley as the highly independent Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfadyen as the brooding Mr. Darcy. The film follows the duo as they navigate love, status, and societal expectations in 19th-century England. Wright’s adaptation strayed away from the polished sheen of past Austen films, opting instead to showcase a more raw and grounded tale, capturing the earthly realities of the period with a youthful emotional edge.

The film grossed USD 121.6 million worldwide in its original run against its modest USD 28 million budget. It received critical acclaim and four Academy Award nominations, including Best Actress for a then 20-year-old Knightley.

The film’s 20th anniversary performance has proven its enduring and generation-transcending appeal. Whether it's the swoon-worthy tension between Elizabeth and Darcy or the stunning beauty of the lush green English countryside depicted on screen, Pride & Prejudice continues to resonate with viewers.

