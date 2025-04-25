Box Office: A Minecraft Movie retains momentum with USD 2.3M third Wednesday, eyes USD 1 billion worldwide

A Minecraft Movie is showing no signs of slowing down at the US box office. The fantasy adventure film led by Jack Black and Jason Momoa added a strong USD 2.3 million on its third Wednesday, ranking as the fifth biggest third Wednesday ever for April releases. Despite a 59.2 percent drop from its previous Wednesday, which saw a holiday boost, the film’s domestic total now stands at a hefty USD 355.2 million.

The April record books place A Minecraft Movie alongside box office titans such as Avengers: Infinity War (USD 4.2M), Avengers: Endgame (USD 3.8M), The Super Mario Bros. Movie (USD 3M), and The Jungle Book (USD 2.3M). With its strong weekday holds and consistent audience turnout, the film is now tracking towards a projected domestic total in the USD 440–470 million range.

Directed by Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie is based on Mojang Studios’ immensely popular 2011 sandbox video game. The film follows four misfits who get transported into a pixelated fantasy realm where their survival depends on their crafting skills. This leads them to collaborate with a senior craftsman named Steve, who helps them find their way back home—but not before saving the crumbling Minecraft world. Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen round out the cast.

The film has had a long road to release. First announced in 2014, the adaptation went through multiple creative overhauls before being set straight by Legendary Entertainment in 2022. Filming took place between early and mid-2024 in New Zealand, with special effects handled by Sony Pictures Imageworks, Weta FX, and Digital Domain. Composer Mark Mothersbaugh composed the score.

A Minecraft Movie premiered at London’s Empire, Leicester Square on March 30 and debuted globally in theaters on April 4. Though met with mixed reviews from critics, the film became a massive commercial success. With a global total of USD 727 million on a USD 150 million budget, it currently ranks as the second-highest-grossing film of 2025 and the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation ever.

A sequel is already in development, signaling Warner Bros. and Legendary are betting big on the film. For now, A Minecraft Movie is eyeing a USD 1 billion-plus global run.

