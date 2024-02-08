Nigerian Artist Teni Rallies Super Eagles for AFCON Redemption Amid Grammy Loss

Amidst the excitement and disappointment of the Grammy Awards, Nigerian singer Teni has rallied the Super Eagles of Nigeria to seek redemption on the football field. Following South African singer Tyla's win for Best African Music Performance, snubbing all Nigerian nominees, Teni urged the Nigerian football team to triumph over South Africa in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Semi-final match.

Tyla became the youngest South African to win a Grammy award

Tyla, the South African sensation, made history by clinching the Grammy for Best African Music Performance with her song, Water. This victory marked a significant moment in her career, as she became the youngest South African to win this prestigious award. However, the win stirred controversy as all other nominees in this category were Nigerian artists, including Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Davido, Asake, and Olamide. Despite their notable contributions to African music, they were snubbed by the Grammy voters, raising questions about the recognition of Nigerian music on the global stage.

Billy O, a Nigerian singer, expressed disappointment over the Grammy results, highlighting the perceived lack of appreciation for Nigerian music by the Grammy institution. Despite dominating the music scene in Africa, Nigerian artists often find themselves overlooked when it comes to international recognition. "Despite dominating in Africa, I think we are not really well appreciated when it comes to Grammys,” he stated in a conversation with BBC News .

Teni's call to action for the Super Eagles to defeat South Africa at AFCON

In response to the Grammy disappointment, Teni took to social media to address the Super Eagles, urging them to secure victory against South Africa in the AFCON Semi-final. In a passionate plea, she called upon star players like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman to avenge the Grammy loss by defeating South Africa on the football field.

“Grammy there’s a problem. We have many parties. You have killed our groove. South Africa, Tyla’s ‘Water.’ Alright. Osimhen, over to you. Lookman, over to you. South Africa, you will dance Amapiano after your AFCON defeat. You killed my groove. Grammy why?” she declared, as retrieved via Daily Trust .

In a thrilling showdown, the Super Eagles emerged victorious over South Africa in the AFCON semi-final, held just after a gap of 2 days from Grammy. securing their place in the tournament's finals. Nigeria may have faced disappointment at the Grammys but still has hope of winning on the football ground. The Super Eagles will now face the team from Ivory Coast in the finals which are scheduled to be conducted on February 12, 2024. Meanwhile, South Africa will regroup to compete against DR Congo for the third position.

