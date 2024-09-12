Nikki Garcia Files for Divorce Following Artem Chigvintsev’s Arrest On Domestic Violence Charges

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence.

Another well-known celebrity couple seems to have called it quits! Nikki Garcia, also known as Nikki Bella, has filed for divorce from Artem Chigvintsev after two years of marriage. She filed the paperwork in Napa Valley, California, in September 2011, according to online records obtained by PEOPLE.

The news of the filing came after Chigvintsev was arrested on a charge of corporal injury to a spouse and hours after a source told PEOPLE that Garcia got herself a divorce lawyer. TMZ was the first one to report this shocking news.

Furthermore, on August 29, 2024, he was arrested in Napa Valley, booked in jail and given $25,000 bail before being released in less than an hour, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

While Nikki did not mention any name when she filed for divorce, in a 911 call made just before his arrest earlier this week on suspicion of domestic violence, a dispatcher states that Artem Chigvintsev accused Nikki Garcia of allegedly throwing shoes at him.

According to TMZ, the dispatcher noted that Chigvintsev and Garcia were physically separated from each other and had a heated argument. However, later, a representative said that it was a private matter and requested privacy as per PEOPLE.

Artem Chigvintsev and Niki Gracia met while contesting on Dancing with the Stars. They have a son together, Matteo, born in 2020. Nikki has also been in the spotlight previously for her high-profile relationships, including her past engagement to a WWE superstar, which was called off in 2018.

Rumors about the former lovebirds surfaced when Garcia was spotted without her wedding ring. while making her first public appearance at Netflix's Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef, a live hot dog-eating competition she co-hosted with Rob Riggle on September 2.

Just two days before the incident, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary and wished each other with a sweet post on Instagram.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

