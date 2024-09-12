Who Is Benson Boone? All About Beautiful Things Singer As He Wins Best Alternative At MTV VMAs 2024

American singer Benson James Boone just won big! The Washington native won the Best Alternative for Beautiful Things at the VMAs. His passion for music drew early musical inspiration from attending a Jon Bellion concert, after which he began taking singing seriously.

The young sensation has come a long way since his debut single, Ghost Town, was released in October 2021, charting in 16 countries. He has since released multiple successful singles.

Despite not having any prior singing experience, the singer has quite a bit of a name for himself. Read ahead to learn more about this rising superstar.

Boone began sharing snippets of his original music on TikTok, where he amassed 1.7 million followers in advance of his first single release.

I also became his first song to reach the top five on the Billboard Hot 100. Boone released his second single Room for 2 on February 18, 2022. Boone briefly attended Brigham Young University-Idaho before going after a semester to focus on singing.

He caught the attention of Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, who signed Boone to his record label Night Street Records in partnership with Warner Records.

The MTV VMAs were held at New York’s UBS Arena. It saw a series of other winners clinch the prestigious trophy, including our very own The Rap God Eminem, who has won best hip-hop and best visual effects at the MTV VMAs 2024, both for the lead single, Houdini, of his latest studio album, The Death of Slim Shady.

