Nikki Glaser Reveals Delaying 'Invasive' Plastic Surgery Plans After Landing 2025 Golden Globes Hosting Gig

Comedian Nikki Glaser reportedly delayed getting cosmetic surgery done in favor of a career boost as she prepares to host the upcoming Golden Globe Awards.

During a broadcast with CBS Morning on Sunday, December 29, Glaser revealed that before learning she would be hosting the prestigious event, she was attempting to schedule plastic surgery for around the same time the 82nd Golden Globes were set to take place but decided otherwise once she received the good news.

"So for January 2025, I was going to possibly have, like, a brow lift or some kind of really invasive surgery that I’ve been, you know, looking into getting," Glaser said during the broadcast. She added that she changed her mind in an instant after receiving a call from two of her agents.

"When it's two," Glaser said, referring to her agents, "you know it’s good news because when it’s bad news, they just make one person do it," because no one wants to be the one to break the bad news.

Back in August, CBS and the Golden Globes announced that Glaser would host the forthcoming annual ceremony on Sunday, January 5.

Of the honor, Glaser said in a statement that the Globes is one of her favorite nights of TV and that she feels absolutely thrilled to have a front-row ticket, or rather, an on-stage ticket to the show this year.

She continued, saying the Globes is not only a big night for TV and film but also for comedy, as it's one of the few times the show business not only allows but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked.

Glaser is known for her work on Comedy Central Roasts and more recently for Netflix’s live special, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. She was joined in roasting the former New England Patriots quarterback by Kevin Hart, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Drew Bledsoe, Randy Moss, and Kim Kardashian.

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards will air live from 8 to 11 p.m. on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

