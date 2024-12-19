Whoopi Goldberg Gives THIS Advice To Nikki Glaser Ahead Of Her Golden Globes Hosting Gig

Whoopi Goldberg seems to be looking out for other people. The actress and host of The View shared a few words of advice with Nikki Glaser, who is set to host the upcoming Golden Globes awards.

Goldberg, who herself has done the honors of reportedly hosting the Academy Awards four times and the Grammy Awards one time, advised Glaser on The View's episode that was aired on Wednesday.

Sister Act star said, “You’re the guide, and you’re gonna take all the hits. And it doesn’t matter what you do, there’s gonna be a whole contingent who are going to be complaining.”

The View host further told Glaser to not look at social media and urged her to do her thing and “kick everybody’s a**.” The Ghost star’s other co-hosts also agreed with the advice she gave, telling her to turn off Google Alerts that consist of her name in order to not be notified about any reactions or reviews in relation to the evening after she hosts.

After hearing the advice, Glaser put her hand on her heart and thanked her for the same. The View’s co-host, Sunny Hostin, said to her that she got “tips from the best,” and Glaser replied to this by saying, "I know, this is amazing.”

During the earlier conversation on the show, Glaser expressed being surprised over finding out that some celebrities opt not to host award ceremonies like the Golden Globes.

The Color Purple star shared that many individuals do that because it is terrifying. She added that one has to be able to be aware that there’s time for jokes, monologues, and other things. She added that one has to know when “stuff” is occurring so one gets on top of that.

She continued, “You see it, but nobody else sees it, and so when you come back out, you’re talking about it. You’re the thing that keeps everybody moving forward.”

The Golden Globes is slated to air on January 5, 2025, on CBS.

