Nina Dobrev And Shaun White Are Engaged, Actress Reveals Details Of Her Dreamy Proposal; ‘I Went Into Shock’

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev is engaged to her Olympic snowboarder boyfriend, Shaun White. In an interview with Vogue, the actress revealed that White popped the question in New York City in late October. He knelt under an arch of white roses at the Golden Swan restaurant, presenting her with a 5-carat diamond ring.

"I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him,” Dobrev told the outlet. The surprise proposal was followed by a small dinner get-together with friends. The Degrassi actress joked that although they started their evening with caviar and champagne, by the end, everyone ordered Shake Shack and dumplings to the restaurant.

White’s planning was as extravagant as his proposal. To ensure that Dobrev was caught off guard, he had his publicist send her a fake invite for an intimate CFDA/Vogue dinner with Anna Wintour, according to Vogue. “He made the invite look so legitimate,” she recalled.

When she arrived at the venue, she only found White under that arc and the photographer. After he said “all the right things” she couldn’t help herself but say yes. The happy couple took to their respective Instagram handles to share the news.

White shared a bunch of pictures from the proposal and captioned it, “She said YES,” whereas Dobrev posted the same set of pictures and wrote, "RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé." The snaps captured White kneeling with a ring box in his hand, another showed him picking her up in his arms as they kissed, and the last picture captured them candidly smiling at each other.

The duo started dating in 2019 and moved in together at the beginning of the Covid 19 Pandemic. They made their relationship Instagram official in May 2020 with a carousel of pictures of Dobrev giving White a quarantine haircut. In April, White teased a possible engagement to Dobrev to PEOPLE.

"We're just enjoying our time together right now. No pressure," he said. "I told her, I was like, 'Look, after the Olympics, I finally got my freedom to do whatever. And let's just have fun and be together and support each other,'" he added at the time.