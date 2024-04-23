'None Of Us Knew': Oliver And Kate Hudson Reveal How They Found Out About Half-Brother Who Was Adopted

Kate and Oliver Hudson are providing more insights into finding out about their adopted half-brother Paul Hudson on their Sibling Revelry podcast.

“We found out we had an adopted brother, like, eight years ago,” Kate, 45, shared on Monday episode of the podcast. “He was put up for adoption and none of us knew on our dad’s side.”

For the unversed, Kate and Oliver Hudson are the children of actress Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson. Bill, 74, has several kids from other relationships and was not always present in their lives. The sibling duo’s mother, Goldie Hawn, 78, has been together with her longtime partner Kurt Russell since 1983.

Kate noted on the podcast on April 22 that it was “wild” when their half-brother Paul reached out to connect with them. “One of the things Paul said was he had a great childhood and had a really full, happy life, and never felt like he had to reach out and find out who his birth parents were,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress shared.

He added, "It was really his wife who was like, 'I want to know what your history is. I want to know for our kids, for you.' And so, he basically left it up to her. He's like, 'If you want to find out, go ahead.'"

While the siblings admitted they are yet to truly get to know Paul, Oliver revealed he physically “looks like a Hudson.” Kate added that he also possesses some Hudson character traits.

Kate and Oliver Hudson talk about Paul Hudson — Their adopted half-sibling

Oliver, 47, shared about Paul, “He loves to fish. I'm a big fisherman,” to which Kate added, “And his kids are very creative and athletic. I mean, it definitely fits into the whole Hudson vibe.”

However, Kate did express skepticism over Paul’s inherited singing abilities. In the process, she did not let go of the opportunity to pull Oliver’s leg by questioning his musical ability as well. “What are you talking about? I can f—king sing,” Oliver fired back with conviction. “I don't think you give me enough credit.”

Kate and Oliver previously opened up about discovering Paul on a February episode of their podcast. “I show up at my house and there's a note under the door,” Oliver informed back then. “And it says, ‘My name is Paul. I'd love to have a conversation with you.’ It turns out that this guy, Paul who lives in Utah, is our half-brother. My father had him when he was 16 and had to give him up for adoption.”

Kate made a joke about it, quipping, and Paul thought Oliver “would be better to give the note to. And the irony is that Oliver was like, ‘I can't deal with this.’”

Paul is not the only sibling Kate has recently connected with

The actress, in reference to Bill’s kids Emily, Zachary, and Lalania, said on Siblings Revelry back in January, “I had this moment last year where I was like, ‘I don't know why I don't talk to my other siblings.”

The realization, as revealed by Kate herself, made her hop on a phone call with one of her sisters, and the two of them “just started bawling our eyes out.” She added, “It was great. My sister even said, ‘We start now. We start now.”