Kate Hudson claims rom-coms need more 'Marvel guys'; says 'its hard to get male movie stars' for romantic movies

Kate Hudson, an actress who gained recognition for her role in Almost Famous, is known for her charming and vivacious nature. Hudson rose to fame after playing Penny Lane in the highly regarded Cameron Crowe film.

Before finally branching out and starring in thrillers like The Killer in Me and biographical drama Marshall, the seductive actress went on to rule the big screen and quickly establish herself as a romantic comedy darling with notable roles in movies like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars, and You, Me, and Dupree.

Although Kate Hudson is aware of the elements of a good romantic comedy, there is one component that is a little harder to find. In a recent appearance on The View, the actress said that she finds it hard to get male movie stars to make rom-coms.

Kate Hudson claims rom-coms need more 'Marvel guys'

In response to co-host Sara Haines' question regarding the misstep between male actors and the romantic comedy appeal, Hudson said, "I think it's about the writing, and how we're investing in telling the story of the writing and the directors." She further added, "If you look at the classic rom-com or movies that last forever — ’cause they do, they’re the ones that last forever; people go back and back — they had the best writers."

Hudson stressed that a key component of the films is choosing the appropriate leading male. Hudson said, "As long as we can get more Marvel guys to like, you know, ‘Hey, come to a rom-com!’, I think that that’s a big part of the formula too."

Advertisement

Hudson discusses the popularity of her film How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Hudson has featured in some successful romantic comedies that are still popular today including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days with Matthew McConaughey. Hudson discussed the reasons she believes the movie is still popular over 20 years after its premiere.

Hudson says, "Honestly, I think it was well-written. I think there’s this sort of misconception that a rom-com is supposed to have a certain formula which it does, there is a formula that works — but it does also start with the writing. We went through multiple writers on that. We made sure we had a great foundation of a script. And then the cast.”

ALSO READ: Bachelor in Paradise star Brayden Bowers gets engaged to Christina Mandrell: Exploring their relationship timeline