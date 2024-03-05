How Old Is Kate Hudson’s Daughter? Actress Reveals How She Has Saved Red Carpet Looks For Rani

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the 44-year-old actress revealed that she has many dresses from high-profile occasions that she has worn and would eventually lend to her 5-year-old daughter Rani Rose. Rani is already a fashionista and can be seen rocking bold outfits on Kate’s Instagram.

Rani Rose Husdon Fujikawa

On October 2, 2018, Hudson and Danny Fujikawa welcomed their daughter, Rani Rose. Rani was given a family name, much like her brothers. Rani, pronounced like Ronnie, was named for Danny’s late father, Ron Fujikawa, according to Hudson. Ron passed away in 2012. According to Hudson, It is an honor to name her after him.

Rani took to cooking at a young age and became passionate about it. Hudson said to PEOPLE in 2022 that Rani is always by her side in the kitchen. “Rani loves food, and I cook with her all the time,” she stated. She is my tiny assistant. She does everything with extreme precision.” In an Entertainment Tonight interview, Hudson gushed about her youngest child. She remarked, “She’s really special.” She likes to be witty and is just this wonderful, hilarious person, oh my god. Well, she’s kind of silly.”

Rani has already shown a keen interest in beauty and fashion. Hudson debuted her daughter’s rainbow-inspired beauty look in April 2022. The happy mother of three previously showcased Rani’s fashion flair, who shared a carousel of her wearing various ensembles with the comment, “I know NYFW is currently happening east coast BUT it’s a daily thing over here guys.”

Kate Hudson’s archive for Rani

Although Rani likes to be pampered, according to Hudson, the 5-year-old has also been shown to be a helpful assistant to her mother. Rani provided a hand when Hudson renovated her future mother-in-law’s backyard on an HGTV Celebrity IOU episode aired on December 5, 2022. The girl was shown in the program using a shovel to assist in the garden. “I also enjoy gardening at my home,” she remarked. Although Rani wasn’t old enough to attend the 2023 Oscars with her mother as her date, Hudon’s youngest daughter could stay up and watch her mother accept the Best Sound award with Janelle Monáe.

Hudson talks about Rani’s love for fashion and mentions how she loves adorning her mother’s accessories. “At this point, I have a very extensive archive,” adds Hudson. “Not all of them I’ve gotten to keep over the years, but the ones that I can, and the ones that are custom and all that, I hold onto them.” “Rani is already going through my shoes, and I catch her kind of opening my closet doors and looking in, peering into certain things, and I’m like, ‘Oh, it just already belongs to Rani,’ “the mom of three adds with a laugh. “So one day, I’m sure I’ll start to see things go missing.”

