Is Kate Hudson Going To Star In Mindy Kaling's Real Life Inspired Newest Series? Here's All You Need To Know

Kate Hudson is all set to star in a comedy series inspired by Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss who is also an executive producer on the project and the family business that is the NBA franchise. Netflix gave the project a straight-to-series order in June 2021 more than two years ago.

The series expands Kaling’s relationship with Netflix, as she recently co-created the streamer’s teen dramedy Never Have I Ever. Kaling is also the showrunner and executive producer of the series.

Kate Hudson is set to star in Mindy Kaling's newest series

Kate Hudson, a Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee for Almost Famous, starred in Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery for Netflix in 2022. Other recent credits include season two of Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told and feature films Deepwater Horizon and Marshall.

Hudson will be playing Isla Gordon, the only sister in a family of competitive brothers in the upcoming series. Isla has been underappreciated her whole life, but when a scandal forces her brother to resign as President of the Los Angeles Waves pro basketball team, she’s appointed to his position and gets the chance to prove she deserves to be part of the family business.

All alumni of The Mindy Project, Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen will be writing and executive producing the 10-episode series, with Stassen set to serve as showrunner. Hudson, Howard Klein, Buss, and Linda Rambis who are also members of the Lakers front office will also executively produce the series with Jordan Rambis as the producer. Warner Bros. TV, where Kaling has an overall deal, is the studio.

The series will follow the end of Kaling’s Netflix high school comedy Never Have I Ever. The show's fourth and final season debuted in June 2023. Kaling is also behind The Sex Lives of College Girls at Max, which has been renewed for a third season.

More about the upcoming new series

The official logline states, “When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon (Hudson) is appointed President of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job, especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports.”

Ko is the writer, executive producer, and showrunner of the series.

