Goldie Hawn Reveals Daughter Kate Hudson Was A 'Fast Runner' In High School In 45th Birthday Tribute

It's heartwarming to see Goldie Hawn celebrating her daughter Kate Hudson's 45th birthday! In an Instagram post on Friday, April 19, the actress shared a touching throwback photo featuring herself and Hudson. The snapshot captures a beautiful moment of mother-daughter love as they embrace while wearing matching white tank tops and blue jeans.

She wrote, "Happy birthday, my darling daughter katehudson! Among all the things you have already accomplished in your life—amazing mother, great dancer, Academy Award-nominated actress, and now a fantastic singer—let us not forget you were the fastest runner in high school and all of LA! SO KEEP ON RUNNING SWEETHEART. You’re a RACEHORSE. I love you."

In response to the post, Hudson thanked her mom in the comment section, “Haha! Mama you’re the best! Being fast is still my favorite accomplishment Catch me if you can!! Love you so much."

Goldie Hawn's Birthday Brings Warm Wishes from Friends and Family

It's wonderful to see Kate Hudson receiving so much love on her birthday, not just from her mom Goldie Hawn but also from friends like Reese Witherspoon, Ike Barinholtz, and Sara Foster who sent their warm wishes via Instagram.

Goldie Hawn shares Kate and Oliver with her second ex-husband, Bill Hudson, while she and Kurt Russell are proud parents to Wyatt Russell. Kate herself is a loving mother to three children: Ryder, born in 2004 with her ex-husband Chris Robinson; Bingham, born in 2011 with her former fiancé Matt Bellamy; and Rani, born in 2018 with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

So, guess what? When Goldie Hawn hit her 78th birthday last November, Kate Hudson went all out! She posted this adorable video on Instagram, packed with all their coolest memories together. You’ve got them gallivanting around the globe, decking the halls with boughs of holly, and strutting down the red carpet like the true stars they are.

Kate Hudson didn’t just stop there; she poured her heart out in the caption, calling her mom the ultimate life of the party. She's like, "A woman who is easy to celebrate! Happiest Birthday to the most fun, beautiful and inspiring mother We love you big time Gogo Join me in using one word to describe what Gogo means to you and shout out a big HBD My word for you today goldiehawnis MAGNIFICENT."