'Why Can't I Do That?': Oliver Hudson And Robyn Lively Admits They Are Jealous Of Siblings Kate Hudson And Blake Lively

Oliver Hudson and Robyn Lively are known, partly, because of their relationships to their famous siblings. While they wouldn’t have it any other way, there is a bit of “envy” for that major level of fame. Hudson, whose younger siblings include Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell, noted that he’s happy for their success but is not ashamed to admit that he have envy about their fame.

In the latest episode of Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudsu iHeartRadio podcast Sibling Rivalry, released on Sunday, April 7, Oliver was joined by Robyn Lively while his sister was away working on a project. The episode, titled A Lively Conversation, saw the pair discussing what it's really like to have mega famous siblings.

During their conversation, Hudson admitted that while he’s happy for his siblings, notably Kate and Wyatt Russell, he does wish he could see the same level of success. “There’s always a part of me that’s just like, ‘F--- , man. Why can’t I do that? I wanna do a role like that. I wanna work with people like that. I wanna make that kinda money,’” he said.

“But f--- , I’m not afraid to admit that I have envy,” he added to which Lively replied, “It’s there. I totally understand that, for sure.".

“But that hustle is real. My sister’s life — it’s a lot. It’s a lot of work to maintain that,” Lively said of her younger sibling, Blake Lively.

She also said that witnessing the Gossip Girl actress’ rise has been the “most unexpected” because of how reserved she was in her younger days.

“She was very shy. And so it just happened… and I can not believe it,” Robyn said of Blake with a laugh. "But she and I are like — she’s my best friend. We are so close.”

A brief on Robyn Lively's career

Robyn Lively began her career as a child actress: at age six, she made her screen debut in the television movie Summer of My German Soldier in 1978. Throughout the 1980s, she appeared in several television shows including Silver Spoons, Punky Brewster and Starman. She appeared in the feature films Wildcats, The Karate Kid Part III, Teen Witch, and Not Quite Human.

At age 19, Lively was nominated for an Emmy Award for her performance as an insecure teen in the 1991 ABC Afterschool Special episode Less Than Perfect Daughter. In the 1990s she had recurring roles on Twin Peaks, Doogie Howser, M.D., and Chicago Hope. In 1996 she appeared as Lane McKenzie, one of three lead characters in the short-lived WB drama Savannah.

In 2003 Lively played NCIS Special Agent Vivian Blackadder in the JAG episodes Ice Queen and Meltdown, the backdoor pilot for NCIS.

In 2008 Lively appeared alongside Holly Hunter in an episode of Saving Grace and also had a role in Cold Case. In 2010 she appeared alongside Twin Peaks costars in the Dual Spires episode of Psych and starred in the TV series Gortimer Gibbon's Life On Normal Street for Amazon Studios as Gortimer Gibbon's mother, Claire.

In 2020, Lively starred in the thriller Through the Glass Darkly which premiered at the Frameline Film Festival on September 19, 2020.

A brief about Oliver Hudson

Oliver Hudson starred in The WB series The Mountain from 2004 to 2005; the show was canceled after 13 episodes. In 2006, he starred in horror films The Breed and Black Christmas. He also starred with Claire Forlani in the Lifetime movie Carolina Moon in 2007. From 2007 to 2013, Hudson starred as Adam Rhodes in the CBS sitcom Rules of Engagement (2007–2013).[citation needed] In 2013, Hudson was cast in the recurring role of Jeff Fordham for the second season on the ABC drama series Nashville. Hudson later was promoted to series regular for the third season.

In 2015, Hudson was cast as a series regular on the horror comedy anthology series Scream Queens playing Wes Gardner, the father of a college sorority pledge member. Also in 2015, Hudson and his sister, Kate Hudson, launched FL2, a men's activewear line and subsidiary of Fabletics. In 2017, Hudson was cast in the lead role of Martin in the ABC sitcom Splitting Up Together which premiered in 2018. The series was cancelled after two seasons.

On September 22, 2019, he became the first panelist to win the Doris Award on the ABC version of To Tell the Truth. Through 2022, he starred as FBI agent Garrett Miller, in the first two seasons of Fox's The Cleaning Lady.

