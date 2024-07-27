Norman Reedus Reunites With Melissa McBride In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Trailer Unveiled At SDCC 2024; Watch

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 got fans excited as AMC released a trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 at the event on Friday, July 26. The post-apocalyptic horror drama, created by David Zabel, is expected to pick up right after the events of the The Walking Dead series finale.

The first season showed Norman Reedus’s Daryl Dixon’s quest in France, trying to figure out how he ended up in the place where the zombie virus originated. Throughout Season 1, Daryl makes new allies while wondering if his friends and family in America miss him. Dixon will no longer have to doubt the fact, as the newly unveiled trailer for Daryl Dixon Season 2 teases a reunion between him and his partner in crime, Carol Peletier, played by Melissa McBride.

Daryl Dixon season 2’s trailer BELOW spoils Daryl and Carol’s reunion

The Season 1 finale of Daryl Dixon hinted at Carol’s return to the franchise after her hiatus due to personal reasons. However, the trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2, revealed at the 2024 SDCC, has strategically spoiled this plot development.

While the trailer does not feature the full reunion between the duo, it reveals that Carol will finally land in France to reunite with Daryl. At the video’s end, Daryl is in full focus in the shot, with an out-of-focus Carol behind him.

The season is subtitled The Book of Carol.

Daryl Dixon season 3 is also in the making

During the 2024 Comic-Con panel in San Diego on Friday, Reedus announced that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol has been renewed for a third season, with production scheduled to begin next month. The new installment, per the actor, will continue Dixon’s story in Spain.

He also shared his excitement about McBride’s return to the TWD franchise and confessed that he couldn't wait for her character to show up and reconcile with his character.

According to the network, Season 3 is set to follow the duo on their journey towards home and their loved ones. But before that, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol Season 2 is set to premiere on September 29 on AMC and AMC+.