Nosferatu Actor Nicholas Hoult Responds To Elon Musk’s Nikola Tesla Post; See Here

Nicholas Hoult recently was seen being highly intrigued as Elon Musk shared his picture while talking about a great scholar, Nikola Tesla. Responding to the businessman’s post, the actor from Nosferatu shared his fascination on social media.

The post in question here happens to be from X (formerly Twitter), where Musk was seen discussing how his company was named after the famous inventor who died back in 1943. However, instead of having the original Nikola Tesla in his post, the Tesla CEO shared a shot from The Current War, where Nicholas Hoult played the role.

"We named @Tesla after Nikola Tesla, one of the greatest engineers ever," Elon Musk mentioned in the post that was shared on December 27, 2024, during an ongoing argument amongst the supporters of President-elect Donald Trump about the value of immigrant visas.

In his post, Musk even stated that Tesla was a “penniless immigrant” who invented the kind of electricity that helped the American generation grow.

Following came the post of Nicholas Hoult, who mentioned, "Clearly a very convincing performance I gave here."

The actor was seemingly flattered as Musk shared his image from the movie The Current War, while Tesla had been portrayed by a few other actors as well, on screen.

For those who do not know, it was David Bowie who played Tesla in Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige and then even Ethan Hawke in Tesla.

Besides Hoult portraying the character of Tesla, The Current War also starred Benedict Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison as well as Michael Shannon as George Westinghouse.

Advertisement

The movie was directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejo while being produced by Martin Scorsese, which showcased the tale of the three bright minds as they struggled with whether it would be Edison’s direct current/DC or Tesla’s alternating current/AC that would be embraced by the United States.

ALSO READ: Nicholas Hoult Surprises The Great Co-Star Elle Fanning; Learn As They Discuss Their Barbenheimer Title