Nicholas Hoult Surprises The Great Co-Star Elle Fanning; Learn As They Discuss Their Barbenheimer Title

Nicholas Hoult gave the perfect surprise to his co-star from The Great, Elle Fanning, as well as to the fans of the classic series. The actor from Mad Max: Fury Road recently came up with this sweet gesture during a press junket where Elle Fanning was present already.

As per Entertainment Weekly, when Nicholas Hoult entered the room, the actress from All the Bright Places laughed out loud in surprise. However, later when she got relaxed, Fanning went on to ask Hoult about their “Barbenheimer title.

The actress then even recalled that the two had been talking about the same thing a day before, per the outlet.

For those who do not know, Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning are in two of the most highly anticipated movies, which also happen to be holiday flicks. While Hoult is starring in Nosferatu, Fanning will be seen in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

Replying to the actress from Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Hoult stated that their collaboration of two movies would be called "A Complete UnNosferatu."

Further during their conversation, Elle Fanning asked Hoult about the name of his publication. To which he replied, Horse and Hound.

The fans of the 1999 movie Notting Hill would be familiar with the name, as it happens to be the title of the publication that Hugh Grant’s William Thacker names when he acts as a reporter, only to sneak into the press junket of Julia Roberts’ movie star character Anna Scott.

The Great aired for three seasons from the year 2020 to 2023. It was a period comedy that not only starred Fanning and Hoult but also Adam Godley, Phoebe Fox, Belinda Bromilow, and more fabulous actors.

Nicolas Hoult will be seen playing the character of Thomas Hutter in Nosferatu. Meanwhile, Fanning will be seen playing the role of Sylvie Russo in A Complete Unknown.

