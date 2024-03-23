'Not Getting A Slap On The Wrist': Alana Thompson Threatens to Take Mama June to 'Court' for 'Stealing' Her Money

In a gripping episode that left viewers on the edge of their seats, tensions erupted within the Thompson-Shannon family as allegations of financial betrayal surfaced. Yes, the world of reality TV has been rocked by a shocking revelation. Alana Honey Boo Boo Thompson, the beloved daughter of Mama June Shannon, is leading action against her own mother. What could lead to such a drastic decision? Let’s delve into the heart of this family drama.

The shocking revelation on Mama June: Family Crisis

The shocking revelation unfolded on a recent episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, leaving viewers stunned. Mama June Shannon has stirred up trouble in her family by taking her daughter Alana Honey Boo Boo Thompson’s money. In a recent episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Mama June admitted to dipping into Alana’s Coogan account.

This account is meant to safeguard a portion of earning for child stars like Alana. Alana expressed her frustration in a confessional, saying, “Mama really making me mad because she’s acting like everything’s about her. Where’s my money? I’m going to get to the bottom of this. Mama is not getting a slap on the wrist for this one.”

Mama June's husband Justin Stroud is also shocked

Mama June’s actions surprised her husband Justin Stroud. He expressed feeling hurt because he thought they could share everything. He said, “I was really hurt because I thought me and June was supposed to be able to tell each other everything and if she knew that it was gonna blow up like this, she should have told me about it.”

He then said, “The bulls---has to stop.. you’re a f***ing liar,” and she said nothing in response.

Alana Thompson’s sister was also extremely shocked and disappointed

Alana’s older sister, Lauryn Pumpkin Efird, commented on Mama June’s actions saying she was smart for putting only the minimum required into Alana’s account and keeping the rest. Lauryn added, “I honestly did not think she could stoop that low.”

Lauryn reminded Mama June that Alana was the reason she became famous. Alana couldn’t hold back her tears when she realized she didn’t know how she’d pay for college. She emotionally told Mama June, “You don’t really give a f**k that you took our money, that’s the real problem here.”

Legal threats

When the girls asked Mama June about the money, she admitted she took 80 per cent and left 20 per cent for Alana.

In a bold move, Alana threatened legal action against Mama June, adamant about holding her accountable for her actions. She declared, “Something’s gonna happen because you ain’t fitting to just get away with stealing my money, baby.”

Despite the mounting evidence against her, Mama June remained defiant, insisting that she had been honest.

You can watch Mama June: Family Crisis on WE tv every Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

