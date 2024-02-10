When Did Alana Thompson Graduate High School? Find Out As Mama June: Family Crisis Explores Her Emotional Career Milestone

Friday’s premiere of Mama June: Family Crisis featured a milestone moment for Alana Thompson, also known as Honey Boo Boo. In the latest episode of the series, the family was seen preparing for the high school graduation ceremony of the Toddlers and Tiaras star while she faced pressure from her sister Lauryn Efrid about her plans after high school.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson who graduated in May 2023 and already had a scholarship from a college in Colorado confessed to the cameras that she was “torn into a million pieces” about whether to stay or go after learning of her sister Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s stage 4 cancer diagnosis. Amid the latest emotional Mama June: Family Crisis episode we are looking back at Alana’s 2023 high school graduation. To find out what school she graduated from and how she celebrated it, keep reading!

Alana Thompson graduated from Wilkinson County High School

Alana Thompson graduated from Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre, Georgia. The school has two elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school and serves the communities of Allentown, Gordon, Danvie, Irwontom, Ivey, McIntyre, and Toomsboro, per its Wikipedia page. In a Facebook Senior Spotlight post by the 17-year-old’s high school, Alana revealed that she was looking forward to going to a university in August. Per her mother Mama June Shannon, Alana plans to study neonatal nursing.

Following her May 20, 2023 graduation, Honey Boo Boo shared a TikTok video of herself, dressed in a yellow cap and gown, walking onstage during the graduation ceremony. “Proved the haters wrong,” she had captioned the post back then.

“Next stop graduating college!” she added.

‘Seems just like yesterday…’ - Mama June shares her thought on Honey Boo Boo’s graduation

“Y'all know I ain’t no damn morning person, but I’m not gonna miss, you know, Alana walking across the stage getting her diploma,” Mama June told the cameras.

She added, “It seems like just yesterday that Alana was just that little girl that was doing pageantry, us being like the dynamic duo like doing things together like throughout the years, and we always had a blast doing it.”

Acknowledging how she missed out on a lot of key moments in her daughters’ lives because of her drug addiction, the reality star shared she was determined to not miss out on “any more important events.”

For her graduation, Alana was joined by her mother Mama June, and her sisters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell.

