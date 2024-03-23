Olivia Munn Supports Kate Middleton After Her Cancer Diagnosis: 'Thank You For Showing What It's Like To Fight'

After months of speculations about her health and whereabouts, Kate Middleton, on Friday, March 22, through a video statement, revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy to treat it.

Following the shocking and unfortunate announcement, Oliva Munn, who revealed her ongoing journey with breast cancer last week, immediately shared her sympathy.

Here's what she said.

Olivia Munn praises Kate Middleton’s ‘Grace’ amid her Cancer Diagnosis

“Thank you for showing what it's like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family. Wishing you all the best,” Munn commented on the Instagram post announcing Kate’s diagnosis.

As for her own battle with the deadly disease, in an Instagram post earlier this month, Munn informed us that she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and that she has since undergone a double mastectomy.

“I went from feeling completely fine one day to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next,” she wrote.

“I've tended to let people see me when I have energy, when I can get dressed and get out of the house when I can take my baby boy to the park,” Munn added. “I've kept the diagnosis, the worry, the recovery, the pain medicine, and the paper gowns private. I needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing.”

“I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey,” the 43-year-old actress added in the post, accompanied by photos of her in a hospital bed and with the doctors.

For most women, the average risk of getting breast cancer is about 10-12%, per Dr. Elisa Port, chief of breast surgery at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City.

Dr. Port presented the stats on CBS Mornings following Munn’s announcement. For women with genetic predisposition, the risk is about 60 to 80%, she added.

Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis

In her 2-minute, 20-second video message on Friday, Kate Middleton asked for “time, space, and privacy” for herself and her family, saying, “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be okay.”

Elsewhere in the rare video statement, Kate informed, “I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body, and spirits.”

To wrap up her message, mirroring Munn's sentiment, Kate also expressed solidarity with those facing similar challenges.

