'On Our Way To Completing Every Lego Set Ever': Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Family's New Past Time Amid Mexico Vacation

Socialite Chrissy Teigen is on a trip to Mexico with her family, where all of them have been engaged in several Lego projects. Teigen took to Instagram to post snapshots of her and fam enjoying this activity, captioning it "Well on our way to completing every Lego set ever."

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen off to vacation in Mexico

The Instagram carousel posted by the cookbook author featured herself and her eldest daughter Luna Simone against a lush background, where the former, donning a green tank top with a sleek bun, is holding up a Lego pamphlet for retro radio. The eight-year-old was seen with Andrea’s Modern Mansion. In the next snapshot, Teigen looks over at her youngling Esti Maxine.

Her husband and All of Me fame John Legend has also been featured in some of the shots. In one, he poses with his children in the pool, in another, he stands beside a piano made of lego pieces, although Teigen did not confirm if it was the singer’s sole construction or did he receive a helping hand from her and the children.

She shares 4 children with Legend: Luna, Miles Theodore, Esti and Wren Alexander

Lego mania runs high in the family

It also appears that the family is a huge Scooby-Do fan. Further into the carousel was a photo of a scene from the film, which they enjoyed whilst on their vacation. The rest of the pictures show everyone having a good time on the trip, and the fans cannot stop gushing about their lego-mania. “The piano is a Lego? Epic!” said one user in reference to Legend’s piano. “Legos are so amazing! Everything you can imagine is possible,” said a second one.

Teigen is already up to another Lego project, as seen in her stories. This time, she was seen working on a Lego set of Snow White’s cottage. “Started a new one. Snow White and her dudes. But it bores me. I’m bored. I don’t like this one," the star ranted on the camera, “I like, like vibrant colors and, I don’t know ... But I must finish it now because I started it."

