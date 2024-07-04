‘I’ve Gotta Have My Ovaries Taken Out’: Kris Jenner To Undergo Surgery After Ovarian Tumor Discovery

Kris Jenner, a kind woman and a television personality, is expected to undergo surgery after doctors found a tumor on her ovary. The 68-year-old momager said she told her family about it while they were in Aspen.

Kris revealed her emotions toward her ovaries

In this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kris bursts into tears as she tells Corey Gamble, her boyfriend, as well as daughters Kim, Khloé, and Kendall, about the condition. “They found, and this just makes me really emotional, but they found a cyst and a little tumor on my ovary,” she said.

Kris continues, “Dr A said I’ve gotta have my ovaries taken out, and I'm emotional about it because they came in handy with you guys. That’s where all my kids were conceived, and that’s where they were grown, in my tummy. So this is a very sacred place to me.”

Kim felt really bad about what her mom was going through and even confessed that she, too, would be terrified if faced with the same situation. Khloé called Kourtney so Kris could share the news with her sister, too.

This made perfect sense to Kourtney, who said, “It’s your womanly power, and it doesn’t mean that it's taking away who she is or what she’s experienced, but I would feel this sentimental feeling of what it's created.”

The upcoming events

Despite being emotionally overwhelmed, Kris stayed determined. She stated that once you get through hip replacement, then anything else is a piece of cake, including removing ovaries from her body.

But when faced with reality, even though she trusted the doctor taking care of her case, she felt overwhelmed by what he said. “It’s a whole chapter that’s just closed,” she explained, noting that aging has nothing to do with this.

During confessionals, Kendall supported mom’s choice, noting that if ovaries are causing harm, they should be removed. Kim suggested they should throw a farewell party for the ovaries to break the tension. Meanwhile, Corey presented Kris with a black fur coat.

Corey said as he handed it to her, “I don’t want you to be sad. You’re gonna cry at least 15 more times, so I just want you to have a gift.” Kris found herself getting the support she needed from her family. Little did they know that this would soon change her attitude towards what was happening.

“I’m gonna be fine…I have you guys,” Kris continued. “People often ask me what the best job I've ever had is, and I’ve always said: Mom. The biggest blessing in my life was being able to give birth to six beautiful kids.” New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.

