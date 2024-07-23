One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Faces Delay, May Not Release Until 2025

The highly anticipated second season of the live-action One Piece series has recently revealed crucial details about its release date and filming schedule. The popular manga by Eiichiro Oda, which was also turned into an anime in 1999 and has since amassed over 1100 episodes, serves as the foundation for the Netflix series. When the live-action version debuted in August 2023, it took viewers aback with its flawless casting and incredibly well-written screenplay, which is just as exciting and entertaining as the manga and anime combined.

One Piece season 2 release window update

In an interview with Deadline, Becky Clements, President of Tomorrow Studios, gave some updates related to the second season of One Piece. She spoke about the production timeline, casting rumors, and when this highly anticipated series might drop. Clements said that the bulk of the exterior scenes have been pushed toward the end of the year and summer since it was quite a challenge to shoot during July and August, which called for schedule adjustments.

"This is a very VFX-heavy year so it's going to be a while. We are a long time out. We film into December," she mentioned.

Assuming the second season of One Piece is filming now, production might wrap by the end of the year, considering the series is heavy on visual effects. This first season took a period of approximately twenty months. Assuming everything goes according to plan, that would bring the new season by fall 2025. Several other VFX projects are being given precedence this year, and another delay may push it back until mid-2026.

One Piece 2: Expectations

The first season of One Piece adapted the East Blue Saga, which includes the Romance Dawn, Orange Town, Syrup Village, Baratie, and Arlong Park arcs. The Loguetown arc will be saved for the next season. The second season will introduce one of the most notorious Marines, Smoker, as teased by a post-credits scene from the previous season.

Since the Loguetown arc has very few chapters, it's expected to be covered in just one episode. Afterward, the season will delve into the long-awaited Arabasta Saga, which includes the Reverse Mountain, Whisky Peak, Little Garden, Drum Island, and Arabasta arcs. Another new Straw Hat character will join, and the real development of Crocodile and Nico Robin will occur. Assuming the adaptation stays true to the source material, the next season might prove to be at least as interesting as the previous one.

