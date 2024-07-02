One Piece' Live-Action Season 2 Begins Production, Reveals Three Key Actors Returning

The live-action adaptation of the popular manga series One Piece premiered on Netflix last year and was an instant hit among anime fans and otherwise. Now, the streaming giant has already begun the production of the much-awaited second season this month and also announced the return of some of the key characters in the upcoming seasons.

However, the renewal of its third season is still unclear. So, till then, here’s everything we know about One Piece, its upcoming second season, and its yet-to-be-announced third season.

About Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece

The Pirate Saga franchise, led by Maeda and Owens and produced by Kaji Productions and Shueisha, is an adaptation of the well-known manga series of the same name by Eiichiro Oda, who also acts as the creative consultant for the series. The original show, which debuted in 1999 and ran for more than 25 years with 1100 episodes, was adapted from Oda's original manga, first published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump newspaper in 1997 and is still ongoing in its Final Saga.

ALSO READ: One Piece Live-Action Season 2: New Staff Joins Series; All Major Changes So Far

One Piece tells the story of the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates as they search for the fabled prestige treasure known as "One Piece," which could become their commander, Monkey D. Luffy (played by Iűaki Godoy), the new "King of the Pirates."

Advertisement

The cast and crew of One Piece Season 2

Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji) portray the Straw Hats. And, Netflix has announced the return of Jeff Ward, Michael Dorman, and Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Avida, Buggy, and Pirate King Gold Roger, respectively, the new villains.

Additionally, the cast includes Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Chioma Umeala, Steven Ward, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Vincent Regan, Craig Fairbrass, and McKinley Belcher III, among others. Four criminal syndicate villains known as the Baroques Works agents have been added for the second season as well.

Four characters are taken straight out of Oda's manga about pirate adventures– Mr. 3 will be played by David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer), Miss Valentine by Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior), Mr. 5 by Camrus Johnson (Batwoman), and Mr. 9 by Daniel Lasker (Raised By Wolves).

Other cast members from Oda’s pirate adventure manga include Callum Kerr (Monarch), Julia Rehwald (Fear Street), Rob Colletti (The Many Saints of Newark), Ty Keogh (24 Hours To Live), and Smoker (Rob Colletti). Several other cast and characters are yet to be disclosed.

Advertisement

One Piece Season 2’s release and production details

Joe Tracz, co-executive producer of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, has been confirmed as the showrunner, executive producer, and writer for the upcoming second season. He will collaborate with Matt Owens, co-showrunner, executive producer, and writer for One Piecde Season 1. Executive producer Steve Maeda, who co-created the series with Owens and co-showrunner for Season 1, will remain the executive producer along with Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements.

The upcoming second season of One Piece is under production since July 1 in South Africa and is eyeing a 2025 release.

About One Piece Season 3

During an interview, actor Brashaad Mayweather who plays Patty in One Piece, sparked a wave of rumors that One Piece might be renewed for a third season, as per The Economic Times report. He suggested that seasons two and three might be filmed simultaneously.

Despite the excitement among fans, Netflix has clarified that the reports circulating that a third season is in development are not accurate, as reported by What's on Netflix. However, fans are still excited due to the show's huge success as it became the highest-ranked title on Netflix worldwide in its first week of premiere.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: One Piece Live-Action Season 3: Brashaad Mayweather Hints Two Seasons To Be Shot Back to Back; Deets