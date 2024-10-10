Outer Banks Season 4 Episode 1: Release Date, Recap, Schedule, What To Expect And More

The long-awaited Outer Banks Season 4 has returned, and fans can expect more exciting adventures. Season 4, Part 1, premieres on Netflix on October 10, 2024, at 3 a.m. ET.

The season will be released in two parts, with Part 2 coming on November 7, 2024. The series will consist of ten episodes divided into two parts. Other time zones have release times of 12 a.m. PT, 2 a.m. CT, and 8 a.m. BST. Fans in India may begin viewing at 12:30 p.m., while Australia will get the episodes at 5 p.m.

The season begins with the Pogues returning to the Outer Banks from their treasure hunt for El Dorado in South America. The final episode of Season 3 ended with an 18-month time jump in which the group had settled into their new lives.

John B., Sarah, JJ, Pope, and Kiara return home after securing some of the legendary El Dorado gold. Season 4 begins with the group opening a bait, tackle, and charter shop, but financial problems soon arise, forcing them back into treasure hunting.

At the end of Season 3, the Pogues discovered the lost city of El Dorado, but the adventure came at a cost. John B's father, Big John, died tragically, and Ward Cameron, a major villain, gave his life to save Sarah. Following their dangerous journey, the group returned home as heroes, but as always in the Outer Banks, peace doesn’t stay long.

In Season 4, John B and the Pogues face new challenges. After struggling with their business, they seek help from Wes Genrette, a character they met during Season 3.

Wes leads them to a new treasure hunt: finding Blackbeard's treasure. Blackbeard was a real-life pirate who died near Ocracoke Island, making this treasure hunt a nod to North Carolina’s pirate history.

The first five episodes of Season 4 will focus on the group's new journey and the dangers they face as they compete with other treasure hunters. The titles for Part 1 are The Enduro, Blackbeard, The Lupine Corsairs, The Swell, and Albatross.

Part 1 of Outer Banks Season 4 contains five episodes. Each episode will last between 42 and 62 minutes, allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the adventure. The first part will focus on setting up the treasure hunt and the new challenges the Pogues have in balancing their personal lives with their dangerous mission.

Part 2 will be released on November 7, 2024, and will feature the remaining five episodes. The episodes' titles are The Town Council, Mothers and Fathers, Decision Day, The Storm, and The Blue Crown. The remaining five episodes are scheduled to wrap up the season's treasure hunt and solve the mysteries introduced in Part 1.

Fans can expect more action-packed moments as the Pogues race to find Blackbeard's treasure. Along with the treasure hunt, the season will delve into the characters' personal lives.

John B and Sarah continue to run their surf store, while JJ and Kiara's relationship status remains uncertain. After saving Kiara from a wilderness camp in Season 3, JJ bought a new boat, while Kiara has worked in environmental conservation. Fans are excited to see how their love progresses.

