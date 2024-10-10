Trisha Yearwood Supports Husband Garth Brooks Amid Sexual Assault Allegations And Legal Battle With Makeup Artist

Trigger Warning: This article references rape and sexual assault.

Country singer Trisha Yearwood appeared to signal her support for husband Garth Brooks on Tuesday, October 8, by posting a simple message via Instagram. In her first post since the sexual assault allegations against him, Yearwood wrote: “Love One Another.”

The text was accompanied by a picture of the couple dueting on stage in Las Vegas, where he has put up a residency since May last year. Yearwood has frequently joined Brooks during his sold-out Garth Brooks/Plus One residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to extend through March 2025.

A makeup artist and hairstylist who worked for Brooks for 15 years filed a lawsuit against the singer on Thursday, October 3, alleging that he raped her in a Los Angeles hotel room during a work trip in 2019. Per court documents obtained by various entertainment news outlets, the plaintiff claims the singer also forced her to talk to him in sexually explicit language and deliberately exposed himself in front of her on multiple occasions. The woman also claims in her filing that he expressed a desire to have a "threesome" with her and Yearwood.

Brooks, for his part, has denied the allegations. He revealed he filed a complaint against his accuser long before her own filing, claiming her allegations against him were just a part of her grand extortion scheme. In a September 13 filing in Mississippi, Brooks detailed that he is being blackmailed by his former employee into signing millions of dollars worth of checks. If he failed to comply, the woman claims to wrongfully frame him for assault, as she is well versed in the repercussions cases like these have on public figures.

In a statement following his revelation, the woman’s attorneys called Brooks’ lawsuit a “preemptive complaint” and an “obvious attempt at silencing and bullying” their client.

The latest update on the legal showdown between both parties is as follows: Brooks has filed a countersuit against his accuser, exposing her real identity in his filing. This action was met with condemnation from Roe’s attorneys, as they announced their plan to seek immediate and strictest legal sanctions against him.

Brooks suggested earlier this week that he’s been told by people the case could take two years to play out, but he’s ready for the fight.

If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

