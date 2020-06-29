Priyanka Chopra in Baywatch or Deepika Padukone in XXX: Return of Xander Cage; Whose performance did you like?

Both Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone have given stellar performance in Baywatch and XXX: Return of Xander Cage respectively. Let us know in the comments section whose performance among them did you like the most.

Bollywood actresses have fan followings not only in India but around the entire world. A few of them have showcased their acting prowess in Hollywood and Pan Indian movies too and hence the massive fan following. We can take several names here including Jonas, , , , and many others. These actresses have won millions of hearts with their stellar performances in international movies. In this poll, we will be talking about two actresses.

The first one is Priyanka Chopra Jonas who after her stint in Quantico appeared in the 2017 movie Baywatch co-starring Dwayne Johnson, Jon Bass, Zac Efron, and others. The audience loved her role as cunning drug dealer Victoria Leeds. The second actress that we will be talking about is Deepika Padukone who officially entered Hollywood with the 2017 movie XXX: Return of Xander Cage. She plays the role of the smart and intelligent Serena Unger who is also a great observer.

Not only that but Deepika is also seen performing some high octane action sequences in the American action drama co-starring Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Donnie Yen, and others in the lead roles. The interesting part here is that both the movies were released in the same year and Priyanka and Deepika portrayed completely contrasting characters. We would now like to know whose performance among the two of them did you like in the movies. Do let us know in the comments section below.

