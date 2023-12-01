Did you know Nick Jonas proposed to Priyanka Chopra after just three dates?

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra flew across the ocean to take over Hollywood. However, while she was struggling to create her identity in a foreign country, she met her now-husband Nick Jonas. As the couple celebrate their wedding anniversary on December 1, we take a look at how the American singer proposed to PeeCee.

This is how Nick Jonas proposed marriage to Priyanka Chopra

We all saw Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra get married in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies, back in December 2018. However, very little is known about their dating life apart from the fact that the Met Gala was a turning point in their relationship.

After meeting her privately thrice, Jonas decided to pop the question. Hence, he reportedly shut down an entire Tiffany & Co. store in London so that he could pick out the perfect ring for his ladylove. He then flew her off to Crete, Greece for her birthday. As the clock struck 12 and the date changed to July 19, 2018, Jonas proposed to the Quantico actress.

Priyanka Chopra’s reaction to the proposal

In an old interview with American Vogue, Jonas said, "I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?”. However, PC took about 45 seconds to respond. Meanwhile, Jonas insisted, “I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections.” Eventually, they got engaged.

The three dates that led Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to eventually get engaged

The singer divulged that he proposed to Chopra just after spending three dates. However, that was a year and a half after their first meeting. The first time they glanced at each other was at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017 when Jonas got on one knee in front of many people and said to her, “You’re real. Where have you been all my life?”

This was followed by a lot of texting until they met for a drink a week before the 2017 Met Gala in New York. After walking the coveted carpet together, the Baywatch actress also invited him to her apartment in the presence of her mother Madhu Chopra. However, things accelerated between them only after the 2018 Met Gala that happened in May. Three dates later, he realized she was the one. Hence, he kept PeeCee’s mother in the loop and proposed to her in July of the same year.

This was followed by a Punjabi Roka ceremony in Mumbai in August 2018 and a wedding on December 1. Then in January 2022, they were blessed with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra sends handwritten note to Vir Das post his Emmy win; latter shares PICS and thanks her