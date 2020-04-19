Dostana to Baywatch: 7 ICONIC looks of Priyanka Chopra from her films that we are still lusting after 

A true-blue fashion icon, it is not just PeeCee's street style that leaves us impressed, but her looks in films too. Take a look!

Nobody has put Indian on the world map quite like has. From her stint in American television series Quantico, to her role on Baywatch opposite the Rock, she has made quite the mark. From sporting iconic sarees and swimsuits in films like Dostana and Fashion, to playing the role of a Queen in Bajirao Mastani, Priyanka Chopra has not just left people speechless with her acting abilities but also her sense of dressing and the way she carries out outfits.

Considered a fashion icon today, PeeCee has represented India not just at the Cannes Film Festival but also the MET Gala, fashion's most prestigious event held in New York City.

While it seems easy enough to recreate looks, PeeCee's seem hard to achieve. We take a peek at the top looks of Mrs. Jonas, that left us awestruck and lusting after her outfits!

Fashion

Not only did she play a supermodel in this film, but Priyanka Chopra also rightly looked like a supermodel in Fashion. Be it aceing the walk down the runway, showing the right kind of attitude and sporting literally any outfit given to her, PeeCee had us sold just from the trailer of the film.

Dostana

More than anything, with this film, one thing that became iconic was Priyanka's hair. Her voluminous layered cut framed her face well and went well with literally all of her outfits in the film. An outfit we can never forget? The gold Desi Girl saree!

Don

While the remake became an overnight hit, so did PeeCee's formal look in a white shirt and black pants. Comfortable, chic and all things professional with loads of style!

Baywatch

Her lips have always been the talk-of-the town and Priyanka made sure to accentuate them while playing a negative role in her Hollywood film Baywatch, where she starred against The Rock!

Anjaana Anjaani

While the film didn't do well, PeeCee made headlines yet again because of her hair! The diva sported a bob cut and looked like the ultimate girl-next-door while playing her part in this coming-of-age film.

Bluffmaster

While again, the film didn't do as well, the song Right Here Right Now along with Priyanka's crop top with a dramatic dupatta attached became an overnight sensation. She looked like every bit of a diva in the song, we thought!

Bajirao Mastani

Not just her acting, but her overall look - from her hair to makeup to outfits, were all on point in the Historal romance film. Nobody could have quite played Kashibai the way PeeCee did!

Dil Dhadakne Do

In the film, PeeCee played the role of a businesswoman and entrepreneur and her outfits did complete justice to her look. While we can't seem to pick out one outfit (because they were all so good), Priyanka looked chic in everything from fun summer dresses to formal outfits to even glamorous over-the-top gowns!

Credits :youtube

