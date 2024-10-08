Paul Mescal Reveals Director Ridley Scott Gave Him THIS Crucial Advice While Filming Upcoming Movie Gladiator II: ‘I Think I Was Consciously…’

Paul Mescal is all set to captivate fans with his portrayal of Lucius Verus, the son of Maximus Decimus Meridius, in director Ridley Scott's upcoming epic historical action film Gladiator II. Mescal recently shared that before filming began, Scott gave him crucial advice as soon as he stepped on set, which helped him ease his nerves. The actor shared that he initially felt overwhelmed by the immense size of the film production, with large groups of extras and elaborate sets. Read on further to know more details!



In a recent interview with Total Film, Paul Mescal opened up about his experience filming his highly anticipated movie Gladiator II. During his candid conversation, the actor also shared his initial reaction when he went on the set and revealed what advice he received from film director Ridley Scott.

Mescal said, "I think the very first day, and just coming out and there being a couple of hundred to a thousand supporting artists and extras, with fires burning, and the walls of Morocca, I was like, 'Ooh - this is f***ing big.'"

However, before filming started, the actor mentioned that Scott told him, "But... the first thing [Ridley] said before filming was 'Your nerves are no f***ing good to me.' Which is a Ridley think, to say in a nutshell, but it's the perfect thing to say because it's so liberating. He's totally right."

According to Deadline, Gladiator 2 will center on a grown-up Lucius (played by Mescal), who lives a quiet life with his family in Numidia. However, when General Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal) invades the city, Lucius is forced into slavery, and he decides to become a gladiator, determined to challenge the reign of Emperors Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) and Geta (Joseph Quinn).

Paul Mescal understands that comparisons to Russell Crowe’s portrayal of Maximus in the original 2000 film are inevitable, given the iconic status of Crowe’s character. However, he acknowledged that Crowe's performance is unparalleled, and expressed his goal to establish a distinct identity for Lucius.

He remarked, "I think the legacy he’s left with that first film is extraordinary. I think I was consciously trying to get out of my head, like, the projections that people might have of what this film means."

The actor explained that he deliberately avoided watching the original film after being cast but later watched it with friends on New Year's Day, describing the experience as "amazing." He added, "And there’s nothing really to be gained [by studying it in preparation] as it’s a different character."