Is Paul Mescal And Gracie Abrams’s Relationship ‘Going Strong’? Sources Reveal

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams are going strong, a source close to the couple has told PEOPLE. On Saturday, October 5, the Normal People breakout star was spotted at Abrams’s Radio City Music Hall concert in New York City. According to the source, Mescal was having a gala time, lip-syncing and dancing during her performances.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in June when TMZ posted pictures of them having lunch together in London. They were again spotted in the city, this time holding hands, as per The Daily Mail. In August, the duo seemed playfully affectionate during their stroll in London, seemingly confirming their relationship.

“They’ve been hooking up and it’s still early stages,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. The Gladiator II actor and Abrams attended the All Points East Festival in London in August where Mescal was spotted cuddling the Close to You singer while enjoying Mitski's performance.

The former’s Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones joined them with her boyfriend Ben Seed. As for the pop star, she is currently on her The Secret of Us tour, which her Radio City Music Hall performance was part of. The tour will continue in Boston, Philadelphia, and Portland.

Before commencing her tour, she made a cameo at Taylor Swift’s concert during her final leg of the Eras Tour. In January, the Tough Love singer spoke to PEOPLE about her experience sharing the stage with the Maroon singer. "Being a part of that tour in a tiny way has changed the course of my life in so many ways," she said.

She further praised Swift for being an unbelievable performer and a generous friend. Abrams added that the latter’s belief in her meant a lot, and she’ll forever be grateful to her as a fellow artist. "It's not lost on me that her belief in me has really just...done a lot,” she added.