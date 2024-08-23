Following-up a cinematic masterpiece is always daunting, much more when it is claimed as a genre-defining work, and in that regard, Gladiator II follows up where Ridley Scott left off with Gladiator, often thought of as setting the bar in many regards for historical fiction. As a sequel is prepared to hit theaters, a director who has etched his name in the cinematic annals declares that he feels extremely proud about the final product.

It's been over a couple of decades since Gladiator struck its streak across the audiences' minds; now, director Ridley Scott is back in the saddle with Gladiator II. Tentatively slated to be released in the month of November, the sequel is equipped with a new storyline, not even distantly connected to Maximus, whose end was reached in the original. Rather, it will follow the other character, portraying a different but equally exciting storyline.

Speaking to Empire during a recent interview, Scott, behind masterpieces such as Alien, Blade Runner, and Thelma & Louise, indicated that he felt this would be a great film. "It's the best thing I've ever made," he said, representing just how much pride he had in his work. For a director who has made a host of very successful films, Scott has, for quite some time now, indicated a level of excitement toward Gladiator II that is unmatched by his enthusiasm for his past projects. In that vein, the director hasn't been afraid to liken it to the original, even taking to social media to tease that it is "as good" as its predecessor.

But what really sets Scott's confidence in the sequel alight is this latter point: the monumentality of the original Gladiator, a film that not only redefined the sword-and-sandal genre but went on to win five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe. He added further that Gladiator II will have brutal and intense action, making for a moviegoing experience that few will ever see.

It tells the story of Lucius, a young man who saw his beloved Maximus killed by his uncle, Emperor Commodus, and picks up two decades after the events in the movie. As a man now, Lucius is thrust back into the world of the gladiators after his home is conquered. The movie sees him fight to restore glory in Rome amidst a task filled with risk and utmost but necessary sacrifice.

Toplined by Normal People's Paul Mescal in the role of Lucius, the film is flush with a well-fleshed ensemble, which includes Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, and Derek Jacobi. Under the vision of Ridley Scott's able hands, they bring to life a narrative soaked in history and action.

Reflecting on the original Gladiator, Scott has often spoken of his passion for period films and the meticulous research that goes into creating an authentic historical experience. The 86-year-old director said he was sparked to make the first one when he saw an illustration entitled For Those About to Die by Gérôme, which showed a gladiatorial spectacle in the Colosseum. The image was never so realistically portrayed on the screen before, and Scott was in, answering, "I'll do it," ushered by the potential in trying to bring this vision to a living state.".

Now, Gladiator II is on its drawing board, and there is a sense of anticipation based on how he asserts that Ridley Scott committed to delivering a film that now recognizes its own classic nature since the original. With an all-star cast and a story that holds up to be one of Rooker's most exciting, Gladiator II has already staked its claim with audiences, proving that some legacies are just worth revisiting.

