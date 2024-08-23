Peaches Goes Bananas TRAILER: The Rise Of Feminist Queer Icon Merrill Nisker Uncovered In Marie Losier’s Documentary

Best Friend Forever dropped the trailer of Marie Losier’s documentary about queer icon and musician Merrill Nisker aka Peaches. The film will focus on the pop star’s rise to fame, bond with sister Suri, creative process, and becoming an icon in the queer musician community. Peaches Goes Bananas is set to premiere at the Venice Days sidebar, which runs alongside the main film festival.

The movie is forged out of Losier and Nisker’s friendship over the years. The latter revealed in a statement that her bond with the documentary’s director was “special” from the moment they met. “There was a special feeling between Marie and I from the moment we met — a comfort, a joy, a creative force, a knowing,” she added.

She also talked about Losier’s unique “style” of filming and teased that she’s captured several spontaneous and heartwarming moments in the film. “There are such sacred moments captured on film that I will always cherish, especially since the passing of my sister and my father,” she added.

Meanwhile, Losier deemed Peaches an inspiration for embodying art and praised her “comfortable and natural” lifestyle. “For me, as I age, it’s inspiring to see her body remaining beautiful and active, always experimenting and communicating with the audience,” the director said in an interview with Peaches published in press notes for the film.

Losier’s best works till today are critically lauded documentaries, including The Ballad of Genesis and Lady Jaye, which won the Teddy Award at the 2011 Berlinale. 2018’s Cassandro El Exotico! won the prestigious Cannes Award in the ACID section.

Produced by Carole Chassaing from Tamara Films, Sébastien Andres, and Alice Lemaire from Michigan Films, the film will be released by Norte Distribution in France and Galeries Distribution in Belgium. Meanwhile, international sales will be handled by Best Friend Forever company.