Peaky Blinders Creator Steven Knight Reveals How Snoop Dogg Made Him Realize The Show ‘Is Pretty Universal’

Peaky Blinders is quite famous among celebrities! Barack Obama, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Emily Blunt, Margot Robbie, John Krasinsky and many others have publicly admitted to being fans of the show. But it was Snoop Dogg who changed creator Steven Knight's perspective!

During an interview with BBC, Knight shared his interaction with the American rapper and how it made him realize the show’s “pretty universal” impact. Snoop talked about his life and family and how the show “reminded him of how he got involved in gang culture.” This made Knight realize that people from Eastern Europe to Buenos Aires are “getting it and feeling the same thing.”

The show creator found the rapper’s story "really interesting" because it was all about dysfunctional family dynamics which is also a consistent theme on the show.

"It was all about family keeping you in, and escaping from family to do the bad stuff, and then the family relocating their emotions and loyalties to follow you, and then escaping again," he added. Describing Snoop as a bloke, Knight recalled him as a great person to have a conversation with.

Knight created the show based on his parents' lives and his own childhood in Birmingham, where his mother worked for local bookmakers at a time when betting was illegal. Growing up in the town, he learned about local gangsters named Peaky Blinders and that’s when the idea was first planted.

The show based on gangsters in 1920s Birmingham is returning with a movie version starring Oscar winner actor Cillian Murphy, after completing six successful seasons in 2022. Talking about the film, Knight told BBC that it’s a “fitting” end to the franchise.

Besides bringing the Shelby family back for the fans, he wants to create a legacy for Birmingham through this project. “A place where people come who want to do different stuff, brave stuff, bold stuff,” he added. Murphy previously spoke to Deadline about the Peaky Blinders film and called a homage for the fans.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. … It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders,” he added.