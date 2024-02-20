People's Choice Awards 2024: Francesca Farago and Fiance Jesse Sullivan Say They Are Hoping To Welcome A Baby Before Wedding

Reality TV star Francesca Farago attended the People’s Choice Awards with her beau Jesse Sullivan on Sunday. During the award ceremony’s pre-show red carpet event, the couple was interviewed by Laverne Cox, with whom they shared a few details about their IVF journey and future wedding.

Farago and Sullivan want a baby before their wedding

"Yeah, we want a huge wedding, but I think it would be so cute if we had a little baby in our arms or two babies in our arms at the wedding," Francesca, who got engaged to Jesse in May of 2023, told Cox. She also said how she hopes they can have a baby before their big wedding.

After they made their engagement announcement, the couple also announced that both of them wanted to freeze their eggs in order to have twins together. Sullivan, who is a trans TikTok star, also opened up about the misconceptions people often have about LGBTQ+ couples and pregnancy.

"I think that one of the biggest misconceptions is that we can't do what they can do, but we can do everything everyone else can do. We can have a family, we just do it with a little more fun, you know? A little more pizazz,” the influencer told Cox on the red carpet. Jesse Sullivan has a teen daughter named Arlo whom he shares a great bond with.

Farago and Sullivan’s relationship and engagement

Farago and Sullivan got engaged in May of 2023, after dating for a year. The two of them first met during a Zoom meeting where Farago was interviewing Sullivan for a TikTok pride event. In August last year, the reality TV star told PEOPLE in an interview that they have been planning their wedding since their first date.

Farago talked about how both of them were texting their friends about how much in love they were after their first date. According to her, the couple had an “instant connection that was undeniable.”

She also talked about their blessed relationship during the People’s Choice Awards red carpet, saying, "I feel blessed, like I have the most perfect person.” She also commented on how people are often judgemental for no reason and that she thinks “trans guys are the best, and personally, I just couldn't picture my life any different. I'm just lucky."

