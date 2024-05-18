Movies To Understand Planet Of The Apes

The fourth film of the Planet of the Apes remake, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, was released on May 10, 2024. The film is set nearly seven years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, the prequel with Caesar as the lead role.

The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set 300 years after the events of its predecessor, which focused on the conflict between humans and apes. This indicates that Caesar is long deceased, and some of his direct descendants are highlighted in the new film.

Among them is Proximus Caesar, who in the film will be shown commanding an army of apes in their quest for human technologies in order to further the ape dynasty. However, Proximus Caesar will not be the main character in the film. Rather, the lead part will go to Noa, played by Owen Teague. Mae, a human woman played by Freya Allan, will go with Noa while she tries to help the two species live in harmony with one another.

Optimal sequence for watching the Planet of the Apes movies

Fans will undoubtedly wonder what sequence is best to view the franchise in, given that the film itself is the ninth installment in the epic series. As previously stated, there will be ten films in the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes franchise. Three of the films that make up the reboot have already been released, and six of those projects are related to the original series.

The Planet of the Apes trilogy has not yet been published in exact chronological order, much like a variety of previous epics. This suggests that the best approach to see the franchise would be to watch the films in chronological order, starting with Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011).

As a result, the watch sequence listed below needs to be observed:

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

Planet of the Apes (1968)

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970)

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971)

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972)

Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1974)

The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the most recent installment in the series, will come after this, for a total of ten feature films. It doesn't take much work to figure out the correct order because the chronology previously indicated corresponds with the events of the entire franchise.

Protagonist in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

As previously stated, the announcement that the newest version of the film is set 300 years in the future dispelled the anticipation that Caesar would be in the film.

Fans were still certain that Proximus Caesar—the descendants of the original star—would be the protagonist of the most recent story in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, even after the original premise was made public.

Even so, that is untrue because the protagonist of the next film will be a brand-new character named Noah, who will be portrayed by Owen Teague.

